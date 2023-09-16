Really Mad Libs: Lauren Boebert Is Sorry Her Trashy Behavior Offended Everyone

Dear Colorado Constituents:





These past few days have been ______ [negative adjective] and ______[adjective suggesting humility], and I wanted to apologize to _______ [person or group offended] for any offense they — and you, my_____ [positive adjective] friends — may have taken due to my actions. I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my _____ [vague noun suggesting but not admitting to specific incident] has brought to our community. While none of my actions or words were meant to be _____ [negative adjective] or to cause _____ [vague noun referring to supposedly negative effect on whatever crybaby is upset], the reality is they did, and I regret that.





Furthermore, I want to publicly say that my ______ [specific staff aide is being thrown under the bus] didn’t misspeak when [pronoun, but not the they/them kind] defended my actions. Whether it was the ____ [positive emotional state] of ____ [positive event in or around the incident] or _____ [negative emotional state] of _____ [negative event either undefined or unprovable], I genuinely did not recall _____ [unethical/amoral act] when I discussed the events in question with my campaign team. While it was not our intention to mislead, we do understand how such a misunderstanding might look.





I’m so grateful for the uncountable supporters out there, many of whom have also gone through _____ [sympathetic personal challenge] as I have. As so many of you have shared with me, there’s no one best way to handle ____ [more detailed sympathetic personal challenge], but I appreciate your wish for _____ [positive and barely related personal trait] on my behalf. I’m blessed to have such a ______ [positive trait suggesting absolution] constituency.





I am committed to winning back your trust, _____ [name of offended group or whatever], and I’m not just saying that. _____ [yearbook-style sign-off],





Lauren Boebert