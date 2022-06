Boebert Watch: The (un) Endorsement of Lauren Boebert

click to enlarge The Boebert's 2021 Christmas card Twitter

Last Sunday, U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert was endorsed for re-election to CD3 by the Gazette , essentially ratifying a turbulent and troubled first term in office. The editorial board’s reasoning was shallow and morally questionable — but then, that's exactly Boebert's wheelhouse.Endorsements, even laughingly misguided ones, can make a difference. The’s endorsement of Cory “ Cardboard ” Gardner was widely credited with pushing his U.S Senate candidacy into the win column— and thelater printed a retraction of, and apology for, that endorsement.Boebert's endorsement by one of Colorado’s most conservative media outlets (online only in Denver, but with a print version for Colorado Springs) was the high point in a string of worrisome lows...even for her. Having just been embarrassed by primary opponent Don Coram in the first of a planned series of debates, Boebert was targeted by American Muckrakers PAC , the group that spearheaded the defeat of fellow far-right Republican Madison Cawthorn in his own North Carolina primary. Operating from a website that puts it as plainly as possible — fireboebert.com — the PAC first publicized her alleged misuse of campaign funds in mileage reimbursements, shortly before thereported that the Colorado Attorney General has upped those allegations into an official investigation of tax fraud and money laundering.Then fireboebert.com dropped another bomb, reporting that Boebert was involved in a drunk-driving incident in Moab and an ensuing coverup only two weeks before the 2020 primaries . According to the PAC, the future Congresswoman “was driving an off road 4x4 vehicle while under the influence of alcohol in an accident that nearly killed her sister-in-law.” Reportedly, Boebert “bail[ed] from [the] vehicle leaving [her] son and dog behind,” then pressured her sister-in-law to keep the matter quiet. American Muckrakers PAC has called on both Utah and Colorado authorities to investigate.So, yes, Boebert could use some support — but perhaps not such a sorry effort as thes salute, which is easily deconstructed. Follow along as we do just that, responding to the italicized words of the endorsement. It starts:Why does the far right so love to celebrate the presumed ignorance of its audience? Since Colorado’s congressional delegation comprises far from nameless faces, this intro falls flat asBut even if we were to accept the’s premise here — which anyone paying attention to politics would not — the simple fact that Lauren Boebert has become infamous does not equate to anything that suggests intellectual capacity or effective policy-making, especially when she’s become semi-notable on the national stage for the exact opposite of those things.[sic]Here, theleans hard on the reputation of the late Richard Lamm, who was indeed a political maverick. Putting aside the laughable description of Boebert’s style as “mildly bombastic” — which is like contending that her hero Trump has a “slight accuracy issue” — comparing Boebert to Lamm does a serious disservice to Lamm, as well as those in the state who have both respect and affection for his legacy. Anytime a piece spends an entire paragraph on someone else — someone far more respected than the person the piece is supposed to be about — it's clear the comparison isn't working. And you can't help but wonder if the’s editorial board would have made such a lengthy argument directly comparing the two if the outspoken Lamm hadn’t passed away last year, making him unavailable to protest.In this section, thegoes out of its way to drop other names, and then move away from two colleagues to which Boebert is sometimes compared: Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene and New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Boebert is compared to Greene because they’re both poorly-informed rabble-rousers with obnoxious styles. Boebert reportedly hates being compared to Greene ; if that’s so, then she probably shouldn't stand side by side with her when heckling the State of the Union address.The endorsement's move to suggest a comparison between Boebert and AOC is a little more subtle; Ocasio-Cortez is an outspoken woman of intelligence, consideration and political savvy, recognized even by those who may disagree with her on the issues. While Boebert and thedesperately want the Colorado congresswoman to be considered the same way, Boebert falls woefully short in every category.First, “atypical formidability” sounds like a real estate marketing term trying to put a positive turn on a negative aspect, like “vintage style” means that it hasn’t been updated since the Nixon administration, and “room to expand” means that it’s cramped, but you can cover some of the dirt lot in back with an extension. This does not inspire confidence in voters. Colorado does not need a “fixer-upper with great untapped potential” for a national representative.Boebert’s opposition to the poorly executed Disinformation Governance Board is a single feather in a very empty legislative cap, but to say that she showed GOP leadership “how it is done” sounds like something thegot off of one of Boebert’s own YouTube self-promoting swagger-porn videos that mainly show her strutting around neighborhoods saying mostly untrue things with an unearned amount of spunk.Since the last line of the's multi-paragraph bit on Space Command (which still sounds like something we all played on the Commodore 64 back in 1983) actually admits that she was one of…well, everyone in the Colorado delegation to do the same thing, it isn't much of a selling point.When thelooked for a list of accomplishments, this was the best it could do: a list of bills Boebert has sponsored that “will gain traction if…”. So not only are they not accomplishments — they’re not even things that are thought to yet be viable. Themight as well have said, “Here’s a list of things we’re not embarrassed to list as Boebert’s sponsored legislation activities in the last two years, only some of which might work out, and even then only if the minority party in America manages to gerrymander their way into taking power again.”“Average, hard-working Coloradans,” you need to speak up here. Because you’re being lumped in with the folks who think that anti-Islamic jokes are super-cool and hilarious so long as they’re made behind closed doors . And really, Boebert needs to stop with the “1776” stuff: If the televised January 6 hearings that began last week are any indication, the whole 1776 moment is something that Boebert is going to want to distance herself from, not embrace with the totalitarian fist-clench salute of Representative Josh Hawley to the insurrectionists.Sure, attack Don Coram on your way out the door,editorial board. Make sure to add some ad hominem attacks as you go: “If it promotes drug abuse, Coram is for it” doesn’t sound like a completely irresponsible thing to say at all.[sic]A good argument always establishes a foundation, and then provides evidence for that foundation’s claims as it moves toward a conclusion that suggests action. The’s endorsement of Lauren Boebert is nothing like a good argument. Much like the Boebert freshman term — with any luck, her first and last — it’s scattered and unsatisfying and off-putting, and these last claims are completely unsubstantiated by all the empty verbiage that precedes them. In writing such an underwhelming and unconvincing argument, the's endorsement is almost an un-endorsement; the editorial board is politically required to support Boebert, but is unable to come up with any good case to make. Which says it all.And one last, weird thing. There's not a single mention of guns, which propelled Boebert into office in the first place. Sure, absolute gun rights is probably not the best argument to make right now, in the aftermath of the Robb Elementary shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and all the other ammo-related awfulness in which the Boebert family Christmas card so disgustingly rejoiced. Boebert's continued fetishizing of unapologetic gun-nut culture is only one of the many good reasons why the’s endorsement of a Boebert second term will be very lonely.