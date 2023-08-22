Lauren Boebert's Infrastructure Bill Hypocrisy Reaches New Heights With Maui Tweets

Most recently, the Colorado congresswoman started calling out Biden for not doing enough to help the people of Maui save and rebuild their infrastructure following the devastating wildfires there, saying he's instead asking "for another $24 billion for Ukraine."
Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure package set aside over $50 billion in disaster prevention aid to protect states against droughts, heat, floods and wildfires. It was signed into law in November 2021, sending $2.8 billion in federal funding to Hawaii, according to officials in that state, which Boebert voted against doing.
"The federal response to Maui has been absolutely disgusting," tweeted Colorado's CD3 rep on August 21. "The state is run by Democrats so the officials can't criticize it for political reasons, but we are all watching a complete failure of leadership AGAIN."
Meanwhile, on August 19, Boebert had caught flak for praising government officials for helping reopen a stretch of Interstate 70 that had been temporarily closed following a rockslide. "Shoutout to @ColoradoDOT staff and @GovofCO for swift action and keeping us updated," she tweeted.
Replied one follower: "It is nice to have that money from the government to get things done. Don't forget to thank Biden."
In June, Boebert tweeted that the U.S. was "sending our money all over the world but our own country is falling down around us" — and she again got blasted for her decision to vote against the infrastructure bill.
What have YOU done, personally, to help the people of Maui? You voted for the Infrastructure bill? Uh, nope! You’re getting rich in Congress. Where’s your check to any aid organization?— Trish Speake (@speake2me) August 22, 2023
She voted against the Infrastructure Bill. pic.twitter.com/ARicThJhQv— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 29, 2023
In June 2022, Boebert was raked over the coals for seeking funding from the bipartisan infrastructure package — $33.1 million, to be exact — for a bridge project in Glenwood Springs. "It's hard not to chuckle," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNN when asked about Boebert and other lawmakers changing their tunes.
How sad, infrastructure in the USA is in need of repair and Boebert votes AGAINST ALL Biden Federal improvements #shame on @laurenboebert Colorado deserves better. Well done to @ColoradoDOT @GovofCO for having to deal with this anti-American Grifters foot soldier #IDefer https://t.co/2a4wwU0Yyq pic.twitter.com/SbIJi7Uh1x— tech-net.tv (@mr_internet) August 20, 2023
"Obviously, it's good for their districts, which is why it's probably good for America," he said.
Biden himself noticed the hypocrisy and poked fun at Boebert during a speech he gave earlier this month related to wind energy plants — one of which is being expanded in Pueblo, bringing hundreds of new jobs to the area, which lies in the congresswoman's district.
"What Arcosa is doing here is part of a much broader clean energy manufacturing (revival)," Biden said. "It's going to happen in big cities and rural communities, as well, like in Colorado, where CS Wind broke ground on what will be the world's largest wind tower manufacturing plant. Coincidentally, CS Wind is Congresswoman Lauren Boebert — you know, the very quiet Republican lady? — it's in her district. Who along with every other Republican, voted against this bill. And it's making all this possible. And she railed against its passage. But, that's okay, she's welcoming it now."
Joining Boebert in the about-face is her "little bitch" buddy Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was called out for a tweet she posted on August 14 criticizing Hawaii's infrastructure after also voting against Biden's bill.
Boebert has been criticized repeatedly for her comments on the Maui wildfires, with Twitter users slamming her for not actually doing anything to help Maui residents other than complain about Biden.
Lahaina was destroyed and over 100 are dead and 1,000 missing because of major infrastructure failure.— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 14, 2023
They had no warning at all.
The Democrats “Infrastructure” bill was $1.7 Trillion and less than 10% of that money went to actual infrastructure!
Instead it was Green New…
In addition to her D.C. drama, Boebert has been in the headlines for a number of personal reasons this year: a widely publicized divorce action; her son's court saga related to a 2022 car crash that he "recklessly" caused, leaving a friend injured; and then the same son becoming a teenage father.
The hypocrisy argument has been brought up numerous times as a result, with people calling out Boebert for publicly touting herself as a conservative woman with strong Christian values, but also a life full of drama. Her press team did not respond to requests for comment.
Boebert's stranglehold over Colorado's 3rd Congressional District is set to be challenged next year by three candidates, two Democrats and a Republican. They include Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout, attorney Jeff Hurd — a Republican and former board chair for the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce — and 2022 Democratic candidate Adam Frisch.
Frisch has repeatedly gone after Boebert on Twitter for voting against Biden's infrastructure package, with one August 13 tweet highlighting the construction of an updated and more centralized air center for rescuers stationed at Grand Junction Regional Airport — which is happening thanks to funding from the 2021 bill.
"Glad to see that the construction of this building will be soon," Frisch said, in reference to plans for a "single, cost-effective building" to go up at the airport in place of "several structurally deficient buildings," according to a report that he attached from the Daily Sentinel.
Glad to see that the construction of this building will be soon. The smokejumpers who help protect #CO03 deserve better than the currently deficient buildings.— Adam Frisch for CD-3 (@AdamForColorado) August 13, 2023
Boebert voted no on the Infrastructure Bill, one of the initiatives funding the new structure.https://t.co/F40ocFOBXX
"The smokejumpers who help protect #CO03 deserve better than the currently deficient buildings," Frisch added. "Boebert voted no on the Infrastructure Bill, one of the initiatives funding the new structure."
Responding to Boebert's "country is falling down around us" post from June, Frisch tweeted: "Lauren, to say things like this without mentioning you VOTED AGAINST the bipartisan infrastructure bill designed to fix these issues is wildly disingenuous. We see your gaslighting and we will hold you accountable."
Hurd, who announced his candidacy on August 16, believes Boebert is a bad representation of Colorado and District 3, and it's time for a change.
"Colorado's 3rd Congressional District needs a representative in Washington, D.C., who is committed to consensus-building and has a proven track record of being part of the solution," Hurd said in a statement. "Not creating more problems."