Every Opening This Week, Including Three New Bars

East Colfax is home to the city's newest neighborhood bar, Bad Habits. This LGBTQIA+ all-inclusive addition to Congress Park plans to host small concerts, karaoke nights, bingo, speed dating, booze tastings and more. Its grand-opening celebration is set for March 11.
And after debuting three years ago on West Bowles Avenue in Littleton, Social Bar & Lounge now has a second location in the suburb, at Dry Creek Road and South Broadway.
In Englewood, the former sous chef of the now-closed Racines recently opened an eatery. Tino's Kitchen serves a lineup of classic options for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
And back on Colfax at Goosetown Tavern, La Cocina de Lucha is now serving Argentinian fare from the kitchen following the December exit of sandwich concept Open.
In other openings and closing news:
- Bistro Vendôme reopens in its new Park Hill location February 11 with a sold-out first service.
- Harvey Park Grille is coming to the former Rosemary's Cafe space this summer.
Bad Habits, 3014 East Colfax Avenue
La Cocina de Lucha, 3242 East Colfax Avenue
Social Bar & Lounge, 240 Village Park Drive, Littleton
Tino's Kitchen, 11800 Oswego Street, Englewood
Restaurants and bars reopening this week:*
American Bonded, 2706 Larimer Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].