Every Opening This Week, Including Three New Bars

Bistro Vendôme reopens in its new Park Hill location February 11 with a sold-out first service.

Harvey Park Grille is coming to the former Rosemary's Cafe space this summer.

click to enlarge The name Bad Habits came from an Ed Sheeran song. Billie Hawkins

The metro bar scene got a boost this week. In RiNo, American Bonded celebrated its comeback. It had closed briefly at the start of the new year for a refresh and staff training after it was purchased by Pouring with Heart , a California-based hospitality group that also operates Seven Grand at Dairy Block and has plans to open a new rum bar in the former Crimson Room space in Larimer Square. The reboot includes a new cocktail menu with classically inspired libations and a new food partner, Soi Kowboi.East Colfax is home to the city's newest neighborhood bar, Bad Habits . This LGBTQIA+ all-inclusive addition to Congress Park plans to host small concerts, karaoke nights, bingo, speed dating, booze tastings and more. Its grand-opening celebration is set for March 11.And after debuting three years ago on West Bowles Avenue in Littleton, Social Bar & Lounge now has a second location in the suburb, at Dry Creek Road and South Broadway.In Englewood, the former sous chef of the now-closed Racines recently opened an eatery. Tino's Kitchen serves a lineup of classic options for breakfast, lunch and dinner.And back on Colfax at Goosetown Tavern, La Cocina de Lucha is now serving Argentinian fare from the kitchen following the December exit of sandwich concept Open In other openings and closing news: Bad Habits , 3014 East Colfax Avenue La Cocina de Lucha , 3242 East Colfax Avenue Social Bar & Lounge , 240 Village Park Drive, Littleton Tino's Kitchen , 11800 Oswego Street, Englewood American Bonded , 2706 Larimer Street*Or earlier and not previously reported.