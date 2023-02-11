Support Us

Every Opening This Week, Including Three New Bars

February 11, 2023 7:19AM

There's a new cocktail lineup at American Bonded.
The metro bar scene got a boost this week. In RiNo, American Bonded celebrated its comeback. It had closed briefly at the start of the new year for a refresh and staff training after it was purchased by Pouring with Heart, a California-based hospitality group that also operates Seven Grand at Dairy Block and has plans to open a new rum bar in the former Crimson Room space in Larimer Square. The reboot includes a new cocktail menu with classically inspired libations and a new food partner, Soi Kowboi.

East Colfax is home to the city's newest neighborhood bar, Bad Habits. This LGBTQIA+ all-inclusive addition to Congress Park plans to host small concerts, karaoke nights, bingo, speed dating, booze tastings and more. Its grand-opening celebration is set for March 11.

And after debuting three years ago on West Bowles Avenue in Littleton, Social Bar & Lounge now has a second location in the suburb, at Dry Creek Road and South Broadway.

In Englewood, the former sous chef of the now-closed Racines recently opened an eatery. Tino's Kitchen serves a lineup of classic options for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

And back on Colfax at Goosetown Tavern, La Cocina de Lucha is now serving Argentinian fare from the kitchen following the December exit of sandwich concept Open.

In other openings and closing news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week.
click to enlarge
The name Bad Habits came from an Ed Sheeran song.
Billie Hawkins
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Bad Habits, 3014 East Colfax Avenue
La Cocina de Lucha, 3242 East Colfax Avenue
Social Bar & Lounge, 240 Village Park Drive, Littleton
Tino's Kitchen, 11800 Oswego Street, Englewood

Restaurants and bars reopening this week:*

American Bonded, 2706 Larimer Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
