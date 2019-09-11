 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Beckon follows its sibling, Call, on Bon Appétit's roster of hot restaurants.EXPAND
Beckon follows its sibling, Call, on Bon Appétit's roster of hot restaurants.
Danielle Lirette

Three Denver Eateries Named in Bon Appétit 50 Best New Restaurants List

Mark Antonation | September 11, 2019 | 8:59am
AA

We admit it; we still get a little giddy each time a Denver restaurant earns national recognition and awards. Last year's James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southwest for chef Alex Seidel, owner of Fruition and Mercantile Dining & Provision, was validation that the city's food scene has been on an upward trend since at least 2007, when Fruition opened. And then Bon Appétit named Call, Craig Lieberman's tiny RiNo cafe, one of the ten best new restaurants in the U.S. in 2018.

But Call will close for several months beginning September 29 to reconfigure its interior space, since currently it only seats about a dozen. Fortunately, Lieberman also owns Beckon next door — and Bon Appétit has taken notice. The magazine just came out with its list of fifty nominees for best new restaurants, and Beckon is on it, along with two other Denver establishments.

Chef Duncan Holmes runs Beckon as an eighteen-seat chef's counter specializing in multi-course tasting menus that change with the seasons. The layout and service come across as casual and intimate — almost as if you're at a neighbor's dinner party — despite Holmes's lofty culinary goals.

Related Stories

The Wolf's Tailor follows up its James Beard Award nomination with a nod from Bon Appétit.EXPAND
The Wolf's Tailor follows up its James Beard Award nomination with a nod from Bon Appétit.
Mark Antonation

Similar in ambience and eclectic tendencies is the Wolf's Tailor, which also landed on Bon Appétit's list. Chef/restaurateur Kelly Whitaker opened his Sunnyside restaurant a year ago to showcase heritage grains, ancient pickling and fermenting techniques, and the breads, noodles and traditional ingredients of Italy and Japan. If that sounds a little daunting, Bon Appétit sums it up simply as "house-made pasta and robata, so well executed that it works." The Wolf's Tailor also gained attention this year as a James Beard Award nominee.

Bon Appétit cast its net wide this year, also naming counter-service bakery Reunion Bread Co. among its top fifty, specifically calling out owner Ismael de Sousa's churro croissants. Reunion, located inside the Source, is so small that it lacks its own seating, but de Sousa has been turning out some of the city's best bread and pastries — influenced by France, Portugal and Venezuela — since opening at the beginning of this year.

Congratulations to all three businesses for earning this recognition — and for helping make Denver a great place to eat.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >