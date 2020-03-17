 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
A Sense of Place: When Beer Means More Than What's in the Glass
Bull & Bush Pub

A Sense of Place: When Beer Means More Than What's in the Glass

Jonathan Shikes | March 17, 2020 | 9:05am
AA

The first time I can remember anyone mentioning the idea of drinking beer and “a sense of place” was during a conversation with Erik Peterson, who owns the Bull & Bush Pub & Brewery with his brother Dave. I was asking him — back in 2012 — why the brewpub didn’t bottle some of its classics, like Man Beer and Big Ben Brown Ale, and he told me that it was because bottling would take away from the sense of place that those beers exuded.

It was a concept that I didn’t quite get. Beer is a liquid. It is portable. You either like it or you don’t. And if you can take it with you, all the better, I thought.

But over time, his words began to make more sense.

Related Stories

Many times, a great beer isn’t just a product of what’s in the glass. It has to do with where you drank it, who you drank it with, the experience you were having, the people you were with. Maybe the brewer explained its origins to you or maybe the beerkeep took the time to run through its flavors with you.

Then there’s the beer you had at a tavern with friends you hadn’t seen in a long time, the one you were drinking in a new spot when you met someone special, the one you had after finally quitting a bad job or after getting a raise you deserved. There’s the beer you drank after finishing a tough project or when a certain song came on.

Weeks later, you might still be thinking about that beer — about the patio you were sitting on or the bar top you were leaning against. You can still picture your friend's smile coming through the front door, or the equally friendly face behind the bar when you ordered a second round, and a third (and maybe even an ill-advised fourth). For Peterson, a Man Beer in your glass meant you were drinking at the Bull & Bush — and nowhere else.

A Sense of Place: When Beer Means More Than What's in the GlassEXPAND
Bull & Bush Brewery

I can picture a lot of those moments in my life: where I was, what I was doing, who I was with. Sometimes I remember the beer I was drinking. Sometimes I don't.

In 2013, the Bull & Bush did start bottling its beers — after Erik and Dave Peterson had gone back and forth on the concept for more than fifteen years. And after the first run, Erik took a bottle outside of the brewery and raised a toast to his and Dave's dad, Dale, who passed away in 2009. Dale and his twin brother, Dean, had founded the Bull & Bush in 1971 (the brewery came later), and it's been located on the same little corner of Glendale for all that time — nearly fifty years.

A sense of place. Like every other bar and restaurant in Denver — and in cities all over the world — the Bull & Bush is closed for the next thirty days, or sixty, or ninety.... But I remember how it feels to drink a beer there, why a Man Beer tastes that much more special in a chair there. And I remember the same thing about dozens of other breweries and bars and restaurants all over Colorado.

I hope I get the chance to return to all of them. A sense of place means a lot more to me now.

 
Jonathan Shikes is a Denver native who writes about business and beer for Westword.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >