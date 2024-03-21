This Week in Beer: New Belgium's Tours Are Among Ten Best in the Country and More

As the local brewery scene continues to evolve and grow, we're rounding up the news, events and new releases you need to know about. Here's the latest:
Colorado Shows Up on USA Today's 10Best Awards Lists
The Story: The Great American Beer Festival, New Belgium and the city of Fort Collins all made the award lists.
The Scoop: USA Today's 10Best is a widely circulated list of awards. Winners are picked by popular online vote from a field of choices nominated by industry experts. This year, the Great American Beer Festival took third place in the Beer Festival category; New Belgium came in at eighth in the Beer Tour category; and Fort Collins took fourth in the Beer City category.
Lady Justice Posts Response to Meeting with Brewers Association
The Story: The meeting was prompted by concerns about the 2023 Craft Brewers Conference.
The Scoop: Team members from Lady Justice met with Brewers Association president and CEO Bob Pease and director of social impact Dr. J Nikol Jackson-Beckham in February to discuss changes made by the BA since the various parties last discussed the 2023 Craft Brewers Conference.
Meeting details focused on topics such as representation for smaller-sized breweries as well as diversity issues. Among the results are adding new metrics for site selection for future CBC events and changes surrounding seminar selection and the code of conduct.
You can read the full summary on Lady Justice's Instagram.
Colorado Brewers Team Up on Beer Fundraiser After Tragedy Strikes
The Story: Monolith Brewing and Downhill Brewing are tapping a beer to raise money for a fallen brewer.
The Scoop: The co-founder of Wooden Robot in North Carolina, Dan Wade, passed away tragically in a brewery accident last month. Stephen Monohan of Monolith Brewing and Shane Vine of Downhill Brewing in Greenwood Village were close with Wade. They recently brewed Wading into Infinity IPA and the beer is set to release on Monday, March 25. Proceeds will go to both Dan Wade's employees and family. Root Shoot Malting donated the malt for the beer.
Westfax Eight Anniversary
Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23
Westfax Brewing
6733 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Westfax turns eight and it's celebrating with nine new beer releases spread over two full days. Some of the beers include a German pilsner, Belgian quadrupel, barrel-aged vanilla stout, barrel-aged French toast stout, carrot cake blonde, banana cream sour, peanut butter and jelly stout, as well as a pair of IPAs that land at 7.5 percent ABV and 10 percent ABV respectively. Also expect food trucks, silent disco and music.
FlyteCo Fifth Anniversary
Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23
FlyteCo Brewing
4499 West 38th Avenue
FlyteCo is celebrating five years on 38th Avenue with beer tappings that include a barrel-aged amber and Kollsman Kolsch. Food trucks Mr Rice Guy and 5280 Kitchen will be on hand Friday and Saturday, respectively. FlyteCo will also be selling mystery grab bags that contain $60 worth of merch for $35.
Old 121 Fifth Anniversary
Saturday, March 23, noon to 10 p.m.
Old 121 Brewhouse
1057 South Wadsworth
During its anniversary party, Old 121 Brewhouse will tap a handful of special beers including a peach farmhouse ale aged in port barrels; an American barleywine with apricots aged on oak; and a bourbon hard root beer. Another interesting beer is a light lager called Take it Easy Gramps — the recipe comes from original Old 121 owner Brett Zahrte's grandfather's brew log from back in the 1960s when he worked at Schlitz. The beer was brewed with Banded Oak and will also be available at Collaboration Fest on March 30. Barbecue and live music will also be featured.
Bonus: Here are fifteen more beers to try at Collaboration Fest.
From the Brewery: A triple decocted Czech-style pilsner brewed with Czech saaz hops and Czech raven pilsner malt.
From the Glass: Grass and hay in the nose, leading into black pepper, with additional hay, and an accent of light cherries in the flavor. This is a crisp, well-made pilsner, but it has some interesting complexities if you dive into it.
Availability: On draft and in cans to go and in local stores.