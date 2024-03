This Week in Beer: New Belgium's Tours Are Among Ten Best in the Country and More

dding new metrics for site selection for future CBC events and changes

surrounding seminar selection and the code of conduct.





You can read the full summary on Lady Justice's Instagram





click to enlarge The late Dan Wade making a 2018 collaboration with Stephen Monohan in North Carolina. Stephen Monohan

click to enlarge WestFax Brewing

click to enlarge Zlato is a very drinkable yet deceptively complex Czech-style pilsner. 4 Noses Brewing Instagram

The Great American Beer Festival, New Belgium and the city of Fort Collins all made the award lists.USA Today's 10Best is a widely circulated list of awards. Winners are picked by popular online vote from a field of choices nominated by industry experts. This year, the Great American Beer Festival took third place in the Beer Festival category ; New Belgium came in at eighth in the Beer Tour category ; and Fort Collins took fourth in the Beer City category The meeting was prompted by concerns about the 2023 Craft Brewers Conference.Team members from Lady Justice met with Brewers Association president and CEO Bob Pease and director of social impact Dr. J Nikol Jackson-Beckham in February to discuss changes made by the BA since the various parties last discussed the 2023 Craft Brewers Conference.Meeting details focused on topics such as representation for smaller-sized breweries as well as diversity issues. Among the results are aMonolith Brewing and Downhill Brewing are tapping a beer to raise money for a fallen brewer.The co-founder of Wooden Robot in North Carolina, Dan Wade, passed away tragically in a brewery accident last month. Stephen Monohan of Monolith Brewing and Shane Vine of Downhill Brewing in Greenwood Village were close with Wade. They recently brewed Wading into Infinity IPA and the beer is set to release on Monday, March 25. Proceeds will go to both Dan Wade's employees and family. Root Shoot Malting donated the malt for the beer.Westfax turns eight and it's celebrating with nine new beer releases spread over two full days. Some of the beers include a German pilsner, Belgian quadrupel, barrel-aged vanilla stout, barrel-aged French toast stout, carrot cake blonde, banana cream sour, peanut butter and jelly stout, as well as a pair of IPAs that land at 7.5 percent ABV and 10 percent ABV respectively. Also expect food trucks, silent disco and music.FlyteCo is celebrating five years on 38th Avenue with beer tappings that include a barrel-aged amber and Kollsman Kolsch. Food trucks Mr Rice Guy and 5280 Kitchen will be on hand Friday and Saturday, respectively. FlyteCo will also be selling mystery grab bags that contain $60 worth of merch for $35.During its anniversary party, Old 121 Brewhouse will tap a handful of special beers including a peach farmhouse ale aged in port barrels; an American barleywine with apricots aged on oak; and a bourbon hard root beer. Another interesting beer is a light lager called Take it Easy Gramps — the recipe comes from original Old 121 owner Brett Zahrte's grandfather's brew log from back in the 1960s when he worked at Schlitz. The beer was brewed with Banded Oak and will also be available at Collaboration Fest on March 30. Barbecue and live music will also be featured.Bonus: Here are fifteen more beers to try at Collaboration Fest A triple decocted Czech-style pilsner brewed with Czech saaz hops and Czech raven pilsner malt.Grass and hay in the nose, leading into black pepper, with additional hay, and an accent of light cherries in the flavor. This is a crisp, well-made pilsner, but it has some interesting complexities if you dive into it.On draft and in cans to go and in local stores.