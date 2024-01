This Week in Beer: Get Tickets for an Adults-Only Beer Fest at the Children's Museum and More

The Cannonball Creek crew having fun with a rendition of Full House. Cannonball Creek Brewing Instagram

January 19-21

Cannonball Creek Brewing



The Schwarzbier (pictured center, back), is a smooth, roasty offering from Westfax.

Tickets are $55 for the 21+ festival. Proceeds support the Children's Museum's educational programming and initiatives.Held at the Children's Museum on Thursday, February 22, the festival has a number of playful twists that you won't find at other events. Activities include bubble blowing, rocket launching, painting a VW bug and more as attendees interact with the museum's exhibits. Over eighteen breweries are participating, as well as a half-dozen food vendors.The program is called the Vault; it costs $250 and includes special-release and exclusive beers, early-access privileges, discounts on food, beer and merch, and the first right of refusal for renewal.The brewery has been on fire, with three GABF awards and a big acquisition in 2023. Becoming a member of the Vault allows fans of the brewery to get special access to some of its most highly anticipated releases, not to mention discounts for in-person visits at all three locations.Cannonball Creek is celebrating its eleventh anniversary this weekend. Filled with beer releases, food and music, it is sure to be a hit. Insider tip: If you're having trouble remembering how old Cannonball Creek is, all you have to know is the number of years in a row that the brewery has won a GABF medal. The answer to both is eleven.Chef Jared Kendall of Thistle & Mint is dishing up a five-course, Colorado-grown meal paired with five beers from Woods Boss Brewing. Tickets are $99, and vegetarian and vegan options are available upon advance request. Ticket sales end on Saturday, January 20, so plan ahead for Sunday's beer dinner.This German-style schwarzbier has medium light body with moderate bitterness. Very drinkable, with notes of coffee and roasted malts that finish crisp and clean.Chocolate crisps, Cocoa Puffs and medium-roast coffee on the nose. Light caramel malt up front in the taste. Light on the tongue, with a balancing herbal hop bitterness. The roast is reminiscent of a dry stout, but with a distinct smooth character that is only achieved in a lager.On tap and in cans to go at the brewery as well as in local stores.