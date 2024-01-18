 Tickets on Sale for Joy on Tap Fest in Denver and More Beer News | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Beer

This Week in Beer: Get Tickets for an Adults-Only Beer Fest at the Children's Museum and More

We also have the details on an award-winning brewery's membership program, an upcoming beer dinner and a must-try German-style Schwarzbier.
January 18, 2024
The Vault membership program at Westbound & Down is open for 2024.
The Vault membership program at Westbound & Down is open for 2024. Westbound & Down Brewing
Share this:
Joy on Tap Beer Festival Tickets on Sale
The Story: Tickets are $55 for the 21+ festival. Proceeds support the Children's Museum's educational programming and initiatives.
The Scoop: Held at the Children's Museum on Thursday, February 22, the festival has a number of playful twists that you won't find at other events. Activities include bubble blowing, rocket launching, painting a VW bug and more as attendees interact with the museum's exhibits. Over eighteen breweries are participating, as well as a half-dozen food vendors.

Westbound & Down Opens 2024 Membership Program
The Story: The program is called the Vault; it costs $250 and includes special-release and exclusive beers, early-access privileges, discounts on food, beer and merch, and the first right of refusal for renewal.
The Scoop: The brewery has been on fire, with three GABF awards and a big acquisition in 2023. Becoming a member of the Vault allows fans of the brewery to get special access to some of its most highly anticipated releases, not to mention discounts for in-person visits at all three locations.
Three men in a vehicle.
The Cannonball Creek crew having fun with a rendition of Full House.
Cannonball Creek Brewing Instagram
Upcoming Events

Cannonball Creek 11th Anniversary
January 19-21
Cannonball Creek Brewing
393 North Washington Avenue, Golden
Cannonball Creek is celebrating its eleventh anniversary this weekend. Filled with beer releases, food and music, it is sure to be a hit. Insider tip: If you're having trouble remembering how old Cannonball Creek is, all you have to know is the number of years in a row that the brewery has won a GABF medal. The answer to both is eleven.

Thistle & Mint x Woods Boss Beer Dinner
Sunday, January 21, 5 p.m.
The Lodge at Woods Boss Brewing
675 22nd Street
Chef Jared Kendall of Thistle & Mint is dishing up a five-course, Colorado-grown meal paired with five beers from Woods Boss Brewing. Tickets are $99, and vegetarian and vegan options are available upon advance request. Ticket sales end on Saturday, January 20, so plan ahead for Sunday's beer dinner.
click to enlarge Four dark beer pictured.
The Schwarzbier (pictured center, back), is a smooth, roasty offering from Westfax.
Westfax Brewing Instagram
Beer of the Week: Schwarzbier from Westfax Brewing, Dark Lager, 4.8 percent ABV
From the Brewery: This German-style schwarzbier has medium light body with moderate bitterness. Very drinkable, with notes of coffee and roasted malts that finish crisp and clean.
From the Glass: Chocolate crisps, Cocoa Puffs and medium-roast coffee on the nose. Light caramel malt up front in the taste. Light on the tongue, with a balancing herbal hop bitterness. The roast is reminiscent of a dry stout, but with a distinct smooth character that is only achieved in a lager.
Availability: On tap and in cans to go at the brewery as well as in local stores.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Ryan Pachmayer is a beer writer living in Arvada. He has written for publications such as Craft Beer & Brewing, Zymurgy, Porch Drinking, Homebrewing DIY and Punch. He is also the former head brewer at Yak & Yeti Brewpub, marketing director at New Image Brewing and a BJCP Certified Judge.

Trending

Toro Food Concepts Gets a Big Boost in Business Thanks to a Viral TikTok Video

Food & Drink News

Toro Food Concepts Gets a Big Boost in Business Thanks to a Viral TikTok Video

By Molly Martin
Los Dos Potrillos Opens Its Biggest Location Yet in Castle Rock

Openings & Closings

Los Dos Potrillos Opens Its Biggest Location Yet in Castle Rock

By Molly Martin
The Bucksnort Saloon Is Poised for a Comeback Under New Owner

Bars

The Bucksnort Saloon Is Poised for a Comeback Under New Owner

By Molly Martin
Three Saltburn-Inspired Cocktails, Including — Yes — Jacob Elordi's Bathwater

Booze

Three Saltburn-Inspired Cocktails, Including — Yes — Jacob Elordi's Bathwater

By Jen Mattioni
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation