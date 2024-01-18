This Week in Beer: Get Tickets for an Adults-Only Beer Fest at the Children's Museum and More

The Story: Tickets are $55 for the 21+ festival. Proceeds support the Children's Museum's educational programming and initiatives.
The Scoop: Held at the Children's Museum on Thursday, February 22, the festival has a number of playful twists that you won't find at other events. Activities include bubble blowing, rocket launching, painting a VW bug and more as attendees interact with the museum's exhibits. Over eighteen breweries are participating, as well as a half-dozen food vendors.
The Story: The program is called the Vault; it costs $250 and includes special-release and exclusive beers, early-access privileges, discounts on food, beer and merch, and the first right of refusal for renewal.
The Scoop: The brewery has been on fire, with three GABF awards and a big acquisition in 2023. Becoming a member of the Vault allows fans of the brewery to get special access to some of its most highly anticipated releases, not to mention discounts for in-person visits at all three locations.
Cannonball Creek 11th Anniversary
January 19-21393 North Washington Avenue, Golden
Cannonball Creek Brewing
Cannonball Creek Brewing
Cannonball Creek is celebrating its eleventh anniversary this weekend. Filled with beer releases, food and music, it is sure to be a hit. Insider tip: If you're having trouble remembering how old Cannonball Creek is, all you have to know is the number of years in a row that the brewery has won a GABF medal. The answer to both is eleven.
Thistle & Mint x Woods Boss Beer Dinner
Sunday, January 21, 5 p.m.
The Lodge at Woods Boss Brewing
675 22nd Street
Chef Jared Kendall of Thistle & Mint is dishing up a five-course, Colorado-grown meal paired with five beers from Woods Boss Brewing. Tickets are $99, and vegetarian and vegan options are available upon advance request. Ticket sales end on Saturday, January 20, so plan ahead for Sunday's beer dinner.
From the Brewery: This German-style schwarzbier has medium light body with moderate bitterness. Very drinkable, with notes of coffee and roasted malts that finish crisp and clean.
From the Glass: Chocolate crisps, Cocoa Puffs and medium-roast coffee on the nose. Light caramel malt up front in the taste. Light on the tongue, with a balancing herbal hop bitterness. The roast is reminiscent of a dry stout, but with a distinct smooth character that is only achieved in a lager.
Availability: On tap and in cans to go at the brewery as well as in local stores.