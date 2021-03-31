Ballpark Neighborhood Restaurants to Hit During Baseball Season

On April 6, baseball returns to Coors Field, and with it comes crowds of purple-wearing fans. If you're heading into town on light rail, make Union Station your first stop; it's throwing an Opening Day party on the patio starting at 10 a.m. with beer from Ratio Beerworks, frozen palomas, Rockies brats and more, as well as a DJ, stiltwalkers and a themed photobooth.
Union Station eateries are getting in on the fun, too, with specials like mini hot dogs and vibrant purple butterfly pea flower-infused gin and tonics at Ultreia; oysters from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Stoic & Genuine; and burgers, brats and Bloody Marys at Mercantile.
From there, it's just a short stroll to other options a little closer to the action. Here are ten places to consider when you're hungry for more than just the action on the field:
Aloy Modern Thai
2134 Larimer Street
303-379-9497
Spice up any game day with bright and fresh Thai flavors. Start with satay, duck wontons or fried shrimp before exploring a menu of noodles, soups, curries and stir-fries. If the dining room is full, grab your order to go and make a beeline for a nearby brewery.
Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs
2148 Larimer Street
720-746-9355
Skip the over-priced Coors Field hot dog in favor of a Denver classic. This world-famous wiener joint recently reopened after bursting pipes forced it to go on hold, but Biker Jim and his dog-slinging crew are back in full force. The draw is the wild game links — whether ostrich, boar, rattlesnake or bison — but you'll also find classics like red hots, German veal brats and an all-beef frank wrapped in bacon. Choose from eight different topping combos, including the house special: caramelized onions and cream cheese, which is piped on using a caulk gun.
The Cherry Cricket
2220 Blake Street
303-297-3644
While the original Cherry Cricket is in Cherry Creek, you can get the bar's famous burgers and green chile downtown, too. Spin the wheel to pick your burger toppings from a long list of options and grab yourself a brew; the Cricket always has Denver's best on tap.
The Denver Milk Market
1800 Wazee Street
303-792-8242
Why limit yourself to one kind of food when you can choose from a dozen or so counters serving pizza, fried chicken, seafood, pasta, salads and sandwiches, to name just a few? You'll also find cocktails, wine and beer bars, and plenty of seating indoors and out.
Everyday Pizza
2162 Larimer Street
303-953-0631
The sister restaurant of Somebody People, Everyday Pizza debuted last August and is ready for its first full summer in business. The bright, modern interior is a great place to take a break from the overwhelmingly purple color scheme outside, and its creative (and totally vegan) take on pies won't leave you feeling sluggish — in other words, you'll be primed for plenty of beers.
Jax Fish House
1539 17th Street
303-292-5767
This sustainable seafood stalwart has five Colorado outposts, but it's the LoDo location that Rockies fans should flock to on game days to satiate their cravings for oysters, octopus, calamari, mussels and much more. On Opening Day, this Jax will open early at 11 a.m., serving a variety of specials that include a crab-topped Sea Dog.
Marco's Coal Fired
2129 Larimer Street
303-296-7000
The pizzas at Marco's top even Italy's finest, which is why they landed on our list of the ten best places for pizza in Denver. They're also cooked hot and fast, so you can get in and out quickly for game-day fun. Also not to be missed are the limoncello chicken wings (baked in the same oven as the pizzas) and a surprising lasagna, all of which can be enjoyed on the secluded back patio with its Italian-village murals.
McGregor Square
1901 Wazee Street
303-313-6090
The absolute closest dining options to Coors Field can be found at McGregor Square, the 665,000-square-foot development project that debuted adjacent to the stadium in 2021. For a fast bite, head to the food hall, Milepost Zero, which is adding two new concepts in time for the season home opener. Or, get a table at one of its other eateries, which include retro diner-inspired the Original, the sister location of Italian classic Carmine's, and Caldéro, a new addition from the owners of La Loma. Mexico City Restaurant & Lounge
2115 Larimer Street
303-296-0563
Mexico City was holding down the neighborhood long before nicknames like Ballpark, RiNo and LoDo were invented, and its fried tacos are a Den-Mex classic, oozing with American cheese and bulging with steak or chicken. Other old-school favorites can be found here, too, including Mexican hamburgers and smothered burritos. And breakfast plates are available, if your game day starts a little early.
Snooze
2262 Larimer Street
303-297-0700
Sure, Snooze has spread like syrup on pancakes in metro Denver (and far beyond), but this is the original that started it all back in the mid-2000s, and it's still a great spot to grab your Benedicts, breakfast tacos, omelets and Bloody Marys before the game.