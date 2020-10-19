The Eight Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Week 10/19-23

On the menu for this autumn week are Denver's inaugural Black Restaurant Week, two different twists on booze pairings, dinner and a movie (for real, not the kind you host in your own living room) and more.

EXPAND Konjo Ethiopian, at Edgewater Public Market, kicks off Black Restaurant Week. Mark Antonation

Monday, October 19

If you're looking for a beginner's wine class that goes beyond the basics of red or white, sweet or dry, mark your calendar for the first in a series of tastings at Cody's Cafe & Bar, 10203 East Iliff Avenue in Aurora. On Monday, October 19, the eclectic little eatery will host "Sugars, Alcohol, Acidity & Tannins—Oh, My!" from 5 to 6 p.m. You'll learn about what tannins actually are, how they affect the taste of your vino, and whether it's the presence of tannins or alcohol that results in a big, bold, full-bodied beverage. The cost is $35 (a small price to pay to gain a little knowledge and a lot of jargon); call 303-751-1288 or email codyscafeandbar@gmail.com to reserve your seat.

While the food is so good that you don't need another reason to visit the exquisite Ethiopian restaurant Konjo (at Edgewater Marketplace, 5505 West 20th Avenue), you have one on Monday, October 19, when Denver's first Black Restaurant Week kicks off. From Monday, October 19, through Saturday, October 24, Black-owned restaurants around town will participate in the effort's introductory push, with DJs spinning at a different restaurant every day from 4 to 7 p.m. (with the exception of Saturday, when tunes start at 3 p.m.). Participating restaurants include Konjo (October 19); Whittier Cafe (October 20, 1710 East 25th Avenue); Saucy's Southern BBQ & Cuisine (October 21, 2949 West Alameda Avenue); Mimosas (October 22, 2752 Welton Street); Boney's BBQ (October 23, 1543 Champa Street); and MPB (October 24, 2844 Welton Street). Donations will be accepted for a fund to benefit homeless individuals all week; find out more on the Denver Black Restaurant Week website.

Tuesday, October 20

It's October, and you know what that means: incongruous displays of pink from otherwise uninterested parties (why, hello there, NFL!) designed to piggyback on Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Normally, we keep an eagle eye out for these events to relentlessly mock them, but this year, we're just too damn exhausted. Suffice it to say that 2020 has taken all (okay, some) of the snark out of our system. So we present to you a celebration of pink without any strings attached: Stem Ciders' pink cider and plant pairing on Tuesday, October 20. The taproom, at 2811 Walnut Street, will be pouring four pink ciders (ain't nothing wrong with that): Raspberry, Rosé, Hibiscus Session and That Dream, a boysenberry-spiked beverage. Tiny Plant Denver is providing four miniature plants, some of which will probably be pink but are also subject to the whims of Mother Nature. Buy advance tickets to the 4 p.m. pairing, $29 in-house or $31 to go, on Eventbrite.

Ribs and riffs, smoke and sax, brisket and beats: That's what you'll find at this week's Rolling Smoke Bar-B-Que's pop-up dinner and live jazz series at Dazzle Denver, 1512 Curtis Street. Rolling Smoke's pit master Terry Walsh will be serving up his smoky fare from Tuesday, October 20, through Thursday, October 22, with a different theme each night. CUVO's Jazz Messenger series is sponsoring the music; Tuesday is R & B, Wednesday is Latin Jazz and Thursday is classic Jazz, so you'll be able to enjoy the tunes along with your grub. Tickets for the shows are $20 each (food is separate); purchase them here for Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. You can also order barbecue for takeout by calling 303-839-5100 or emailing info@dazzledenver.com. See the complete list of bands, menus and prices on Dazzle's website. Takeout orders can be place from 3 to 7 p.m. for pickup from 5 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 21

On Wednesday, October 21, Boulder's West End Tavern, 926 Pearl Street, will be pouring whiskey that's probably older than a good portion of you reading this calendar. At 6:30 p.m., the kitchen will turn out a five-course dinner paired with a flight of 21-, 22-, 23-, 24- and 25-year-old Rhetoric bourbon. Also on the menu: a welcome cocktail, pumpkin and blue-crab risotto, short ribs, a cheese course and sticky date pudding with chocolate truffles. Tickets are $100 (includes tax and tip) on Tock. For details, including a full menu, visit West End's website. NOTE: This event is now sold out.



When was the last time you had a movie night? We mean a real movie night, the kind where you sit in a darkened room, munch your concessions (and then immediately worry everyone can hear you) and share the experience of seeing images flash across the screen and hearing music swell in the background with other people you're not living with. It's been a minute, but you can have an honest-to-God trip to the movies on Wednesday, October 21, with Bruto's Kiss the Ground movie night. The documentary bills itself as a feel-good feature that tackles the topic of regenerative agriculture, and will be accompanied by a comforting fall harvest bowl from chef Taj Cooke and a chocolate chip cookie for dessert; drinks will be available for purchase. TIckets, $25, are available on Tock. Movie-goers will collect their grub at 7 p.m. at Bruto, 1801 Blake Street, before heading up to one of the Maven Hotel's ballrooms for the well-spaced 7:30 p.m. screening.

Elevated Seltzer

Thursday, October 22

You've been to wine, beer, whiskey and even pot pairing dinners, but we're betting you haven't been to a multi-course hard seltzer pairing dinner (that time you downed three cans while wandering around Cap Hill stoned and snarfing three different flavors of Doritos doesn't count). That can change on Thursday, October 22, at Elevated Seltzer's first food pairing dinner. From 7 to 9 p.m., the seltzery, at 5610 Yukon Street in Arvada, will host diners for a three-course menu that includes chive and sweet potato biscuits with apple butter and prosciutto, apple- and sage-stuffed pork tenderloin and pear tarte tatin topped with caramel and cognac whipped cream. Accompanying drinks are açai, blackberry-elderflower and apple-cinnamon seltzers, as well as a blackberry bramble cocktail. Tickets, $42, are on sale on Eventbrite.

EXPAND Break out the EVP reader; that might be a ghost hovering around your spirits. Seven Grand

Friday, October 23

On Friday, October 23, whiskey bar Seven Grand, 1855 Blake Street, is teaming up with Denver Local Tours for a haunted Whiskey Society event that's sure to scare up some kind of emotion; whether it's fear, skepticism or downright mirth will vary among individuals. Start at Seven Grand with a cocktail, then head out on an hour-long ghost tour of LoDo. You'll stroll around downtown and hear tales of the strange (for the skeptics) and supernatural (for the superstitious) happenings before returning to the bar for a whiskey tasting. Sign up for one of the four $40 tours (at 3, 4:15, 5:30 and 6:45 p.m.) on the Denver Local Tours website.

Your new pozole hookup is Rise Westwood Collective. Danielle Lirette

Saturday, October 24

Few things are more satisfying on a crisp autumn day than a steaming bowl of soup — especially if it's your mom's homemade soup (none of that Campbell's crap). Well, you may not be able to get your mom's home cooking, but you can get somebody's mom's home cooking at the first ever Pozole Festival on Saturday, October 24, at Rise Westwood Collective, 3738 Morrison Road. The collective of Latin-owned businesses is bringing together ten professional and home chefs to serve their best pozole recipes from 3 to 9 p.m.; we're betting las madres de algunas are going to crush the pros. There's a cover charge of $2 that goes to support Re:Vision, a nonprofit co-op and Rise's sister organization; food tickets are $3 at the door or $25 for ten tickets in advance. Reservations are required; make yours on the festival's website.

Sunday, October 25

Highland's Bar Dough was the talk of the town when it opened five years ago, and we're thrilled — especially in the ghastly year of 2020 — that it's celebrating its fifth year in business on Sunday, October 25. Bar Dough is marking the occasion with a kitchen reunion of chefs past and present (including Max MacKissock, Blake Edmunds, Carrie Baird and Russell Stippich) for a family-style spread. Each chef will be bringing one of their greatest hits back to the menu, and each course will consist of multiple dishes from alumni as well as current staff. Reservations for the evening are available from 5 to 9:45 p.m. for parties of two, four, six or eight; make yours now on Tock.

EXPAND Beer to go has never been a better idea than when you're looking at delicious brews in excess of 14 percent, like the ones you can find at Burns. Jonathan Shikes

Wednesday, October 28

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts is teaming up with Burns Family Artisan Ales for an online cooking class on the nuances of using brews in your food, how hops react to heat and how to retain the bitter or sweet flavors of a particular beer in your cooking. For $50, you'll get all the ingredients, recipes and a Zoom link to turn out IPA-spiked mushrooms on toast (call it "elevated shit on a shingle" if you're feeling saucy), juniper steak with tartiflette (the Savoyard version of cheesy potatoes), amber ale pan gravy and IPA ice cream. Pick up your ingredients at the school, 43 West Ninth Avenue, on Wednesday, October 28, then tune in at 6 p.m. for the class. We'll also be stopping by the brewery, 2505 West Second Avenue, to pick up some of Burns's delicious and notoriously high-ABV brews to sip with dinner.

Friday, November 13

Surprise! Denver Restaurant Week is just around the corner. No, February hasn't snuck up on us quite yet. Visit Denver announced a fall version of the popular event that will run for ten days, from Friday, November 13, through Sunday, November 22. Menus will be released on Monday, October 26, on the event website, so mark your calendar and get Tock and OpenTable queued up for quick reservation-making.

