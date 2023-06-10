The Best Food and Drinks at Westword's Inaugural Out to Brunch

Today, Westword served up its inaugural Out to Brunch event at York Street Yards. The sold out party, complete with a silent disco, ax throwing and plenty of booze and eats, kicked off at 11 a.m. and goes until 2:30 pm.
Here are our favorite food and drink highlights:
Taste Bud Bullies food truck is owned by Jarmal "Chef Redd" Smith who was born and raised on Chicago's South Side, but got his love for Southern food from his father, a New Orleans native. He was in the VIP area serving up deviled eggs along with fried chicken and waffles with a seriously delicious bourbon syrup.
Safta, which brought its ultra creamy hummus and fluffy pitas. Its just one of the dozens of items available on its weekend brunch buffet, which landed on our list of the best brunches in town.
Best Mexican Breakfast in 2023. It's also one of the 100 restaurants we can't live without, and it's a staple on our best green chile list. It served chilaquiles made with the vegetarian version of that green chile served over tortilla chip woth sour cream and diced onions — seconds, please.
new LoHi brunch spot Fox and the Hen celebrated its grand opening on June 10, but Baird was on hand in person for Out to Brunch with one of her personal favorites: sausage rolls with a spicy syrup.
Melinda's brought, but also not-to-be-missed were its samples, served with chicharrones for dipping. Any hot sauce lover should stock up on these, which come in flavors like Amarillo Habanero Hot Mustard, Garlic Habanero and Black Truffle.
transforming the Tejon Street location of her Chicken Rebel into Wilde, an all day, brunch-focused eatery that will open this August. At Out to Brunch, she brought a preview in the form of a veggie-packed salad with Israeli cous cous and a creamy dressing.
Uncle Tim's Cocktails, which launched last year. Pre-made cocktails are all over these days, but Uncle's Tim's comes in glass bottles and truly taste like well-crafted classics. We were particularly partial to the white negroni.
Cheers, to a successful first Out to Brunch, and more to come!