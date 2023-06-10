Navigation
Out to Brunch

The Best Food and Drinks at Westword's Inaugural Out to Brunch

June 10, 2023 1:23PM

The inaugural Out to Brunch was packed with delicious options.
Molly Martin
Today, Westword served up its inaugural Out to Brunch event at York Street Yards. The sold out party, complete with a silent disco, ax throwing and plenty of booze and eats, kicked off at 11 a.m. and goes until 2:30 pm.

Here are our favorite food and drink highlights:
click to enlarge a piece of waffle over fried chicken with syrup
Taste Bud Bullies brought chicken and waffles to the VIP area.
Molly Martin
The Taste Bud Bullies food truck is owned by Jarmal "Chef Redd" Smith who was born and raised on Chicago's South Side, but got his love for Southern food from his father, a New Orleans native. He was in the VIP area serving up deviled eggs along with fried chicken and waffles with a seriously delicious bourbon syrup.
click to enlarge
Molly Martin
Also in the VIP area was Safta, which brought its ultra creamy hummus and fluffy pitas. Its just one of the dozens of items available on its weekend brunch buffet, which landed on our list of the best brunches in town.
click to enlarge a small cup with tortilla chips and green chile
Chilaquiles from El Taco de Mexico
Molly Martin
El Taco de Mexico has won countless Best of Denver awards over the years including Best Mexican Breakfast in 2023. It's also one of the 100 restaurants we can't live without, and it's a staple on our best green chile list.  It served chilaquiles made with the vegetarian version of that green chile served over tortilla chip woth sour cream and diced onions — seconds, please.
click to enlarge
Molly Martin
Chef Carrie Baird's new LoHi brunch spot Fox and the Hen celebrated its grand opening on June 10, but Baird was on hand in person for Out to Brunch with one of her personal favorites: sausage rolls with a spicy syrup.
click to enlarge a large inflatable hot sauce bottle
Melinda's hot sauces were a hit.
Molly Martin
It was hard to miss the giant inflatable hot sauce bottle that Melinda's brought, but also not-to-be-missed were its samples, served with chicharrones for dipping. Any hot sauce lover should stock up on these, which come in flavors like Amarillo Habanero Hot Mustard, Garlic Habanero and Black Truffle.
click to enlarge two salads in cardboard bowls
Out to Brunch attendees got a preview of Wilde.
Molly Martin
Chicken Rebel owner Lydie Lovett is transforming the Tejon Street location of her Chicken Rebel into Wilde, an all day, brunch-focused eatery that will open this August. At Out to Brunch, she brought a preview in the form of a veggie-packed salad with Israeli cous cous and a creamy dressing.
click to enlarge a bowl of grits with a red sauce on top
Grits and Grillades from Revival Public House.
Molly Martin
The brunch menu at Revival Public House has tons of options, including four differed loaded grits. At Out to Brunch, it brought along the rich and creamy Grits and Grillades, a red wine tomato sauce with beef.
click to enlarge
Molly Martin
Duffeyroll got its start as a push cart on the 16th Street Mall. These days, it has three location where you can pick up its chewy pastries in a variety of flavors, including the three it brought to this event: original, Irish Cream and Zesty Orange.
click to enlarge
Molly Martin
Bloody Mary's are a brunch essential and they were flowing, with a variety of Bloody Revolution flavors to choose from. The pro tip of the day: mix the pickle and the habanero.
click to enlarge
Molly Martin
It wasn't all Bloodies and mimosas at Out to Brunch. There were also a variety of booze brands on hand. One standout: Uncle Tim's Cocktails, which launched last year. Pre-made cocktails are all over these days, but Uncle's Tim's comes in glass bottles and truly taste like well-crafted classics. We were particularly partial to the white negroni.

Cheers, to a successful first Out to Brunch, and more to come!
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
