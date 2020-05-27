Boulder Restaurants and Bars Reopening for In-House Dining

On May 25, Governor Jared Polis shared the information that restaurant owners and food fans have been waiting for since Colorado's eateries were closed on March 17: They can reopen to on-premises dining on Wednesday, May 27. Takeout and delivery — of both food and booze, praise the lord — is not only still allowed, but encouraged.
For further information about how your dining-in experience will be different, see our previous coverage. But now, without further ado, here are the Boulder-area restaurants that you can soon visit in person — though, as always, we recommend verifying with individual establishments. (See our list of Denver restaurants and bars reopening to see what's happening in the rest of the metro area.)
Bad Daddy's Burger Bar
Multiple Boulder-area locations
baddaddysburgerbar.com
Bad Daddy's dining rooms are opening Wednesday, May 27, with single-use menus and a maximum of six guests per table.
Blake's Taphouse
16860 Sheridan Parkway, Broomfield
720-583-2920
blakestaphouse.com
The tavern will reopen its dining room on Wednesday, May 27.
Community
206 South Public Road, Lafayette
720-890-3793
eatatcommunity.com
Community will open for dine-in service starting Thursday, May 28. Get details on the eatery's Facebook page.
Jefes Tacos & Tequila
246 Main Street, Longmont
303-827-3790
jefeslongmont.com
The taqueria is reopening on Monday, June 1, with expanded outdoor seating; find updates on its Facebook page.
Reelfish
2770 Arapahoe Road, Lafayette
720-630-8053
eatreelfish.com
The fish and chips joint is reopening for dining room service at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 29.
Roadhouse Boulder Depot
2366 Junction Place, Boulder
303-443-2167
roadhouseboulderdepot.com
The restaurant will open its doors for in-house dining at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27.
Roxie's Tacos
1325 Broadway, Boulder
303-444-4465
roxiestacos.com
The Indian-Mexican mashup is reopening on Friday, May 29. Reservations are recommended; make yours on the eatery's website.
We will be expanding this list as we hear of new restaurants reopening; send information to cafe@westword.com.
