Boulder Restaurants and Bars Reopening for In-House Dining

Roadhouse Boulder Depot is one of many Boulder-area restaurants reopening on May 27 or coming soon.

On May 25, Governor Jared Polis shared the information that restaurant owners and food fans have been waiting for since Colorado's eateries were closed on March 17: They can reopen to on-premises dining on Wednesday, May 27. Takeout and delivery — of both food and booze, praise the lord — is not only still allowed, but encouraged.

For further information about how your dining-in experience will be different, see our previous coverage. But now, without further ado, here are the Boulder-area restaurants that you can soon visit in person — though, as always, we recommend verifying with individual establishments. (See our list of Denver restaurants and bars reopening to see what's happening in the rest of the metro area.)

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar

Multiple Boulder-area locations

baddaddysburgerbar.com

Bad Daddy's dining rooms are opening Wednesday, May 27, with single-use menus and a maximum of six guests per table.

Blake's Taphouse

16860 Sheridan Parkway, Broomfield

720-583-2920

blakestaphouse.com

The tavern will reopen its dining room on Wednesday, May 27.

Community

206 South Public Road, Lafayette

720-890-3793

eatatcommunity.com

Community will open for dine-in service starting Thursday, May 28. Get details on the eatery's Facebook page.

Jefes Tacos & Tequila

246 Main Street, Longmont

303-827-3790

jefeslongmont.com

The taqueria is reopening on Monday, June 1, with expanded outdoor seating; find updates on its Facebook page.

Reelfish

2770 Arapahoe Road, Lafayette

720-630-8053

eatreelfish.com

The fish and chips joint is reopening for dining room service at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 29.

Roadhouse Boulder Depot

2366 Junction Place, Boulder

303-443-2167

roadhouseboulderdepot.com

The restaurant will open its doors for in-house dining at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27.

Roxie's Tacos

1325 Broadway, Boulder

303-444-4465

roxiestacos.com

The Indian-Mexican mashup is reopening on Friday, May 29. Reservations are recommended; make yours on the eatery's website.

We will be expanding this list as we hear of new restaurants reopening; send information to cafe@westword.com.