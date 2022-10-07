Farmers' Market Finds: Bow Wow Chews Are for Dog Foodies

Vendor: Bow Wow Chews
Where to find it: Aspen Grove Woof-O-Ween on October 8, South Pearl Street Farmers Market on October 16, Discovery Tap House + Bow Wow Chews Halloween Dog Costume Contest on October 22, and the Joyous Chinese Cultural Center Holiday Bazaar on November 12. You can also find Bow Wow Chews in local restaurants and markets, including HOJA, Flatirons Natural Pet Market and Denver Central Market.
For more info: Visit bowwowchews.com
Up to that point, Lujan had had a vision of the career path she was "supposed" to be on, she says. Her sixty-hour work weeks were "like a badge of honor," she remembers. But the long hours and demanding work eventually started to take its toll. It was then that she started to invest in another dream, one where she could cook innovative bites for a whole new set of clientele: the four-legged kind. In August 2015, Lujan purchased a domain and registered Bow Wow Chews LLC.
She didn't jump from a chef for humans to a chef for dogs right away, though. Lujan stuck around in the food industry for a few more years and had gotten a job in a cheese shop for a change of scenery. "I was having a really hard time stepping away from what I thought I was supposed to be," she says. Like many other entrepreneurs, it was the global shakeup caused by the pandemic that offered her the courage to quit her day job in 2020. Now, Bow Wow Chews has its own commercial production space and sells dog treats across six states.
Lujan emphasizes the use of familiar and often organic ingredients to make nutritious treats. She says this stems from growing up in a household where her family's pets were strictly fed kibble. After a few years of working as a chef and paying attention to food waste, Lujan would come home and find her mom throwing produce, like spinach, in the trash rather than giving it to their dog. "I was like, oh, my gosh! How many other people think this way?" she recalls.
You can find Bow Wow Chews as a featured maker at the South Pearl Street Farmers Market on October 15. Check out the rotating selections of treats, as well as new Halloween-themed treats like Howl-O-Ween cake cups and peanut-buttery Boo Berry Pies. If you can't make it to the market, Lujan also distributes her chews at local businesses, including Denver Central Market and HOJA restaurant.
