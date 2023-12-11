Five Local Breweries You Should Be Following on Instagram

When it comes to brewery social media accounts, information is usually the name of the game. Everybody has their favorite breweries, and following those companies for a heads-up on new beer releases and events is standard. But what about fun and entertainment? There is a small group of breweries that regularly release creative videos and reels, ranging from parodies of pop culture to downright silly stunts.
Here are five of our favorites:
Diebolt Brewing
@dieboldtbrewing
From spoofing Star Wars, King of the Hill and Carrie to a recent Seinfeld skit for Thanksgiving, Diebolt Brewing is having a blast making videos. "I've always enjoyed videos and movie production," says owner Jack Diebolt, who is the brains (in his words, "for better or worse") of the video clips found on the company's Instagram page.
He likes to focus on originality, and steers clear of what he feels are the easier overlays and templates. "They work for [some people], but it doesn't feel authentic to me," he notes.
Diebolt works on ideas with bartender Mike Elliot, who is a writer by trade and "pretty tapped into social media analytics and algorithms," he says, adding that Elliot is a great sounding board who helps keep him in check with ideas and adds a burst of needed creativity. The two have come up with ideas that range from lighting barrels on fire as a way to eliminate pesky fruit flies to repurposing a Nerf launcher that a kid left behind at the brewery.
"It's hard to balance conveying information and creating engaging content; we can't always make funny or stupid videos," says Diebolt. He likes to look outside of brewery accounts as well, and loves the creativity that's happening out there. In addition to the breweries on this list, Diebolt says he likes to follow Santa Fe Brewing for its original content, and Short's Brewing for its occasional large-production videos.
@calltoarmsbrewing
Call to Arms owner and self-described perfectionist Chris Bell has been posting videos regularly for years and has a passion for creating them — Jack Diebolt calls him a "video genius."
As Bell told Westword last year when debuting the brewery's seasonal Big Holiday Energy pop-up, "Making people laugh is similar to making beer. It’s a passion project. You don’t necessarily make a lot of money, but it feels good to serve somebody a beer that you spent a month and a half creating.”
CTA's most popular reel became known as "The Beer Slide." In March 2021, the video inspired a trend that was reenacted by over one hundred breweries, and the original reel itself has nearly 400,000 likes.
@ladyjusticebrewing
The brewery affectionately known as Lady J has one of the more diverse casts in its social media reels. From owners, brewers, bartenders, performers and friends, you never know who might pop up in a video. The content is also quite varied, though hilarious parodies of The Office are common.
Some of the best content has Lady J, which is queer- and woman- owned, poking fun at businesses that "go gay" for Pride Month. The brewery also does a particularly good job at pairing creative videos with new beer releases and upcoming events.
@newterrainbrewingco
The social media posts from Golden's New Terrain run the gamut. From outdoor-related videos that fit with the brewery's outdoor vibes and expansive patio, to fun and silly reels, the team is constantly pumping out new content. While its TikTok seems underappreciated at just 480 followers, its posts on Instagram have received much more attention, garnering it over 16,000 followers on the platform.
@satirebrewingco
This Thornton brewery is a bit of a wild card. Some of its social media stunts are rather juvenile (from monkey-spanking to "voluptuous melons"), but the name of the brewery is Satire, and there is some weird and wacky fun to go with a high level of production quality.
The recent Orenthal James IPA bit takes the cake. The scene opens with owner Todd Waufle washing his bloody hands and knife next to a football. Of course, the reel is a take on OJ Simpson, and it only gets wilder from there.
Many of the videos reflect a fun, homey atmosphere. This goes along perfectly with the Thornton brewery's small-batch, family-run business. The creativity and experimentation in the beer offerings fits in just fine, too (beer aged on green olives, anyone?).
Sound off: What is your favorite brewery social media account? Let us know at c[email protected].