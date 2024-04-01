 Crafted Concepts Restaurants in Denver Kick Off Burger Competition | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Crafted Concepts Restaurants Kick Off Patty Slap Burger Competition

It's a month-long showdown between Rioja, Stoic & Genuine, Ultreia and Bistro Vendôme.
April 1, 2024
Ultreia's Jamónburguesa.
Ultreia's Jamónburguesa. Joni Schrantz
Share this:
"People don't think of us for burgers, but it's something we have on our menus that we think is delicious," says chef/ restaurateur Jennifer Jasinski of her Crafted Concepts eateries, which include Rioja, Stoic & Genuine, Ultreia and Bistro Vendôme.

During the month of April, burgers will take the spotlight at all four restaurants as the group kicks off its first-ever burger competition, dubbed Patty Slap. Diners who visit any of the restaurants and order a burger in April will receive a Patty Slap punch card. Those who try all four burgers by April 30 and return the completed card will be entered to win a $250 Crafted Concepts gift card.

There will be a widget on each restaurant's website where guests can cast their vote for the best burger of the bunch. The kitchen team at the winning eatery will also receive Rockies tickets — and bragging rights.
click to enlarge half of a cheeseburger
Rioja's Colorado lamb burger.
Marc Piscotty
Each spot will offer its own spin on burgers. The version at Rioja, which opened in Larimer Square in late 2004, is made with lamb and topped with house-made mozzarella, spicy aioli and oven-roasted tomatoes, and comes with a side of sweet potato fries. It has been "on the menu since year one," Jasinski notes, and is available during lunch and brunch.

The CAB Double Cheeseburger at Stoic & Genuine, which is served all day, is a pretty classic take on a smash burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and fries on the side. While this Union Station eatery is seafood-focused, its burger is a two-time Denver Burger Battle champ, winning judge's choice in 2016 and people's choice in 2017.

Crafted Concepts's other Union Station restaurant, Ultreia, specializes in Spanish fare. Its Jamónburguesa with fries is a double cheeseburger with American cheese, Portuguese 1,000 Island dressing, lettuce and pickles, a combination Jasinski describes as "naughty, naughty, naughty." This one is only available on the Monday through Friday lunch menu.

The newest burger in the lineup is at French eatery Bistro Vendôme, which moved from its longtime home in Larimer Square to new digs in Park Hill in February 2023. Its Bistro Burger was recently added to the brunch and happy hour menus, and is made with a prime beef patty topped with cornichons, dijon, au poivre and Gruyère on a potato bun with frites.

While Jasinski declines to pick a personal favorite — "It depends what I'm in the mood for," she notes — she's excited for diners to take part in this friendly showdown.

For more information on Rioja, Stoic & Genuine, Ultreia and Bistro Vendôme, visit craftedconceptsdenver.com.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
Contact: Molly Martin
Hispanic Food Hall and Marketplace La Plaza Opens March 29

Openings & Closings

Hispanic Food Hall and Marketplace La Plaza Opens March 29

By Helen Xu
The Market's Beloved Spring Fling Cake Lives on at Two Local Bakeries

Social Sightings

The Market's Beloved Spring Fling Cake Lives on at Two Local Bakeries

By Molly Martin
Every Opening This Week, Including ChoLon's New Sloan's Lake Location

Openings & Closings

Every Opening This Week, Including ChoLon's New Sloan's Lake Location

By Molly Martin
The Ten Best Italian Restaurants in Denver

Lists

The Ten Best Italian Restaurants in Denver

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation