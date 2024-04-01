Crafted Concepts Restaurants Kick Off Patty Slap Burger Competition

"People don't think of us for burgers, but it's something we have on our menus that we think is delicious," says chef/ restaurateur Jennifer Jasinski of her Crafted Concepts eateries, which include Rioja, Stoic & Genuine, Ultreia and Bistro Vendôme.
During the month of April, burgers will take the spotlight at all four restaurants as the group kicks off its first-ever burger competition, dubbed Patty Slap. Diners who visit any of the restaurants and order a burger in April will receive a Patty Slap punch card. Those who try all four burgers by April 30 and return the completed card will be entered to win a $250 Crafted Concepts gift card.
There will be a widget on each restaurant's website where guests can cast their vote for the best burger of the bunch. The kitchen team at the winning eatery will also receive Rockies tickets — and bragging rights.
The CAB Double Cheeseburger at Stoic & Genuine, which is served all day, is a pretty classic take on a smash burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and fries on the side. While this Union Station eatery is seafood-focused, its burger is a two-time Denver Burger Battle champ, winning judge's choice in 2016 and people's choice in 2017.
Crafted Concepts's other Union Station restaurant, Ultreia, specializes in Spanish fare. Its Jamónburguesa with fries is a double cheeseburger with American cheese, Portuguese 1,000 Island dressing, lettuce and pickles, a combination Jasinski describes as "naughty, naughty, naughty." This one is only available on the Monday through Friday lunch menu.
The newest burger in the lineup is at French eatery Bistro Vendôme, which moved from its longtime home in Larimer Square to new digs in Park Hill in February 2023. Its Bistro Burger was recently added to the brunch and happy hour menus, and is made with a prime beef patty topped with cornichons, dijon, au poivre and Gruyère on a potato bun with frites.
While Jasinski declines to pick a personal favorite — "It depends what I'm in the mood for," she notes — she's excited for diners to take part in this friendly showdown.
For more information on Rioja, Stoic & Genuine, Ultreia and Bistro Vendôme, visit craftedconceptsdenver.com.