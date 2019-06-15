Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

A variety of tacos and tostadas from the new Campobaja pop-up at Zeppelin Station.

Zeppelin Station's continuing Made in a City series brought a new eatery to its rotating counter on June 14. This season's theme is Mexico City, and with it comes Campobaja, a restaurant from the Distrito Federal specializing in the seafood of Baja California. Selections include grilled octopus or beef cheek tacos; tostadas topped with red shrimp aguachile, red snapper ceviche or scallops; and panna cotta made with fresh corn and yogurt, among other items priced, all priced from $3.50 to $10.

For an entirely different kind of seafood experience, take a peek inside 2727 South Parker, the former home of of the Aurora outpost of Moe's Original Bar B Que. It's now a Cajun crawfish house called The Juicy Seafood, where you can indulge in mud bugs, crab, shrimp and other shellfish by the pound.

And speaking of Southern, Sassafras has completed its move from Jefferson Park to West Highland and is now serving breakfast and lunch in the conjoined Victorian mansions previously occupied by Solitaire (and Highland's Garden Cafe before that). More space, outdoor seating in the beautiful garden patios, and a full liquor license are among the draws for new Sassafras neighbors.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings for the week of June 10-16, plus links to current and upcoming activity.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Campobaja (through August 14 at Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street

Denver Sweet, 776 Lincoln Street

The Juicy Seafood (June 16), 2727 South Parker Road, Aurora

Sassafras American Eatery, 3927 West 32nd Avenue

Voodoo Doughnut (June 16), 98 South Broadway

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

We don't just track restaurant openings and closings; we also talk to chefs around town to see what they're up to. This week, Dana Rodriguez of Super Mega Bien and Work & Class shared her posole recipe, Matt Vawter of Mercantile Dining & Provision got a promotion, and Comal welcomed new executive chef Arden Lewis.

But if you need to know what's new right now, check our recap of openings and closings for the month of May. Now get out there and eat!

