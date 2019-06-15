 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
A variety of tacos and tostadas from the new Campobaja pop-up at Zeppelin Station.EXPAND
A variety of tacos and tostadas from the new Campobaja pop-up at Zeppelin Station.
Mark Antonation

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | June 15, 2019 | 6:06am
AA

Zeppelin Station's continuing Made in a City series brought a new eatery to its rotating counter on June 14. This season's theme is Mexico City, and with it comes Campobaja, a restaurant from the Distrito Federal specializing in the seafood of Baja California. Selections include grilled octopus or beef cheek tacos; tostadas topped with red shrimp aguachile, red snapper ceviche or scallops; and panna cotta made with fresh corn and yogurt, among other items priced, all priced from $3.50 to $10.

For an entirely different kind of seafood experience, take a peek inside 2727 South Parker, the former home of of the Aurora outpost of Moe's Original Bar B Que. It's now a Cajun crawfish house called The Juicy Seafood, where you can indulge in mud bugs, crab, shrimp and other shellfish by the pound.

And speaking of Southern, Sassafras has completed its move from Jefferson Park to West Highland and is now serving breakfast and lunch in the conjoined Victorian mansions previously occupied by Solitaire (and Highland's Garden Cafe before that). More space, outdoor seating in the beautiful garden patios, and a full liquor license are among the draws for new Sassafras neighbors.

Related Stories

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings for the week of June 10-16, plus links to current and upcoming activity.

Now you can get your Voodoo doughnut at two Denver locations.
Now you can get your Voodoo doughnut at two Denver locations.
Danielle Lirette

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Campobaja (through August 14 at Zeppelin Station), 3501 Wazee Street
Denver Sweet, 776 Lincoln Street
The Juicy Seafood (June 16), 2727 South Parker Road, Aurora
Sassafras American Eatery, 3927 West 32nd Avenue
Voodoo Doughnut (June 16), 98 South Broadway

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Tres Shannon (left) and Kenneth "Cat Daddy" Pogson bask in the pink glow of their new Voodoo Doughnut.EXPAND
Tres Shannon (left) and Kenneth "Cat Daddy" Pogson bask in the pink glow of their new Voodoo Doughnut.
Mark Antonation

"Voodoo Doughnut Launches South Broadway Shop This Sunday"

The BLT at Bacon Social House is built with cheddar waffles.EXPAND
The BLT at Bacon Social House is built with cheddar waffles.
Mark Antonation

"Bacon Social House Opens Spacious New Littleton Eatery"

Nosu Ramen will open in Golden from the team behind Abejas.EXPAND
Nosu Ramen will open in Golden from the team behind Abejas.
Danielle Lirette

"Abejas Team Plans Ramen Shop in Golden"

We don't just track restaurant openings and closings; we also talk to chefs around town to see what they're up to. This week, Dana Rodriguez of Super Mega Bien and Work & Class shared her posole recipe, Matt Vawter of Mercantile Dining & Provision got a promotion, and Comal welcomed new executive chef Arden Lewis.

But if you need to know what's new right now, check our recap of openings and closings for the month of May. Now get out there and eat!

Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know with a comment, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >