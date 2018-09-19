Trends Without End in the Denver Dining Scene

As we sail into autumn, many of us are more than happy to leave the long (very long), hot summer in the dust. Each season ushers in a new beginning, and with that, a wave of culinary trends that reflect the months that have passed and the ones that lie ahead. Some of 2018’s trending tendencies are extensions of last year’s, including food halls, which continue to dictate Denver’s dining progression. But shifting paradigms are paving the way for new chapters and themes. From fancy toast to hotels focused on changing our thoughts about substandard dining rooms and bars, these are the movements that are gaining momentum on the Denver dining scene.

Juan Padro Danielle Lirette

Empire builders

At some point in their careers, chefs and restaurateurs inevitably face a turning point: one and done, or multiply. This year, in particular, the trend has strongly favored the latter, yielding a proliferation of industry heavyweights choosing to capitalize on their names and brands, thereby surrounding themselves with future possibilities and expanding restaurant empires. And it suggests that we’re at the point (finally!) where taking risks has its advantages. For proof, consider Juan Padro, the founder and visionary behind Culinary Creative Group, which owns and operates Highland Tap & Burger, Tap & Burger Sloan’s Lake, Belleview Tap & Burger, Bar Dough, Señor Bear and the recently opened 7908, a supper club in Aspen. Within the next year, the restaurateur, along with his business partner, Katie O’Shea, will strut a portfolio of ten restaurants, including Morin, a French restaurant opening this fall at Wazee and 15th streets; Ash’Kara, an Israeli newcomer in partnership with chef Daniel Asher; Maine Shack, a clam-and-lobster joint that’s taking up residence in the former Uber Eats space in LoHi; and Sophia, a modern, seafood-intensive Italian restaurant that Culinary Creative is opening in New Orleans. And Padro has company: Troy Guard, Lon Symensma, Dana Rodriguez, Alex Seidel, Josh and Jen Wolkon, Jean-Philippe Failyau, Frank and Jacqueline Bonanno, Jennifer Jasinski and Dave Query — all chefs and restaurateurs who opened triumphant flagship restaurants — continue to innovate, broadening and bolstering a restaurant landscape bursting with talent.

Denver Milk Market Danielle Lirette

Food halls

When the Source, an urban, European-inspired food and market hall, opened in a weathered RiNo warehouse in 2013, it left little doubt: The food courts of yesterday — the assembly-line chain kitchens with hotel pans sticky with sugared chicken and limp egg rolls — would be sidelined, save for the scant few that still fill the chain-store malls. Instead, the idea that restaurants, butcher shops, fish markets, communal bars, taprooms, chocolatiers and ice cream parlors could co-exist under the same roof took root, paving the way for chefs to experiment with new concepts and diners to eat and drink from multiple vendors in spaces conducive to socializing. Now, several years after the Source first planted the seed, food halls are sprouting up everywhere. Avanti Food & Beverage, Stanley Marketplace, Denver Central Market, Union Station, Zeppelin Station and, most recently, Denver Milk Market — a sixteen-vendor food market from chef and restaurateur Frank Bonanno — have generated cult followings, and there’s no sign of things slowing down anytime soon. On the horizon? North Wynkoop, a three-block market-hall project from the developers of Stanley Marketplace, as well as Broadway Market, a 15,000-square-foot food-and-beverage hall — also from one of the Stanley developers — that will occupy the former Tony’s Market on Broadway.