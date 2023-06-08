Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Booze

Follow the Colorado Spirits Trail This Summer Using Its New App

June 8, 2023 2:56PM

Laws is one of over forty distilleries on the Spirits Trail.
Laws is one of over forty distilleries on the Spirits Trail. Linnea Covington
When it comes to booze in Colorado, beer is often the star of the conversation. But if you prefer whiskey and gin over IPAs and lagers, you should know that the state has a thriving distillery scene, too (with a lot of badass women behind the scenes).

In 2019, the Colorado Distillers Guild created the Colorado Spirits Trail, which launched as a paper map. Now it's giving the program a big boost with the launch of an app and passport program that makes it simple to make a boozy pilgrimage to more than forty of the best distilleries in the state — and you can even win a prize for doing so.

The app, which was developed by Local Explorers, is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.

Here's how it works: When users check in at a new distillery, they get one passport stamp. For every five stamps collected, the user can enter for a grand prize drawing for a two-night trip to Buena Vista complete with hotel, dinner and private distillery tours that will take place in February 2024.

You can also earn other prizes and achievement badges, plus get access to deals, events and more.
click to enlarge
Marble Distilling in Carbondale, which is on the Spirits Trail, is one of the most sustainable distilleries in the world.
Courtesy of Marble Distilling Company
Get inspired to start exploring by reading some of our recent coverage of Colorado's spirits scene:
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation