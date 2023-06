Follow the Colorado Spirits Trail This Summer Using Its New App

click to enlarge Marble Distilling in Carbondale, which is on the Spirits Trail, is one of the most sustainable distilleries in the world. Courtesy of Marble Distilling Company

When it comes to booze in Colorado, beer is often the star of the conversation. But if you prefer whiskey and gin over IPAs and lagers, you should know that the state has a thriving distillery scene, too ( with a lot of badass women behind the scenes ).In 2019, the Colorado Distillers Guild created the Colorado Spirits Trail , which launched as a paper map. Now it's giving the program a big boost with the launch of an app and passport program that makes it simple to make a boozy pilgrimage to more than forty of the best distilleries in the state — and you can even win a prize for doing so.The app, which was developed by Local Explorers, is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play Here's how it works: When users check in at a new distillery, they get one passport stamp. For every five stamps collected, the user can enter for a grand prize drawing for a two-night trip to Buena Vista complete with hotel, dinner and private distillery tours that will take place in February 2024.You can also earn other prizes and achievement badges, plus get access to deals, events and more.Get inspired to start exploring by reading some of our recent coverage of Colorado's spirits scene: