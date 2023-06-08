Follow the Colorado Spirits Trail This Summer Using Its New App

In 2019, the Colorado Distillers Guild created the Colorado Spirits Trail, which launched as a paper map. Now it's giving the program a big boost with the launch of an app and passport program that makes it simple to make a boozy pilgrimage to more than forty of the best distilleries in the state — and you can even win a prize for doing so.
The app, which was developed by Local Explorers, is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.
Here's how it works: When users check in at a new distillery, they get one passport stamp. For every five stamps collected, the user can enter for a grand prize drawing for a two-night trip to Buena Vista complete with hotel, dinner and private distillery tours that will take place in February 2024.
You can also earn other prizes and achievement badges, plus get access to deals, events and more.
