Five Reasons to Get Excited for Feast This Thursday!

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits that goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
Westword's Feast is back. On Thursday, September 28, we'll celebrate the Denver dining scene at the McNichols Building at Civic Center Park. Tickets are on sale now — general admission, which begins at 7 p.m., is $45, or you can opt for a four-pack for $140 and save $40. A VIP option, with early entry at 6 p.m. and a private lounge area, is available for $70.
Everyone who attends will have access to unlimited boozy samples and, of course, delicious bites from over 25 restaurants and food trucks. Here are five tasty reasons to get excited for the event:
44 Colorado restaurants recently recognized by Michelin Guide Colorado, earning "recommended" status. Chef Alon Shaya's Israeli eatery is known for its super-smooth hummus, which it will be dishing up at Feast, creating the perfect appetizer to kick off your experience.
This year's event will include an outdoor area with food trucks such as Tastebud Bullies, which will be serving its swamp fries, and Mc2 Ice Cream, as well as an appearance by chef Eric Vollano, whose résumé includes the Michelin-starred Chicago restaurant Band of Bohemia. He's teaming up with Tom's Seafood on his Feast dish, scallop tataki with grilled stone fruit, coconut and lemongrass broth, and pistachio and ginger granola.
Roaming Buffalo's Colorado-inspired ’cue landed it on our list of the ten best barbecue joints in Denver. It's serving up a hell of a combo at Feast: smoked poblano cheddar mac and cheese topped with beef brisket or chopped pork.
From fried chicken to foie gras, Stone Cellar Bistro is serving some of the best food in the metro area, but you don't have to trek to Arvada for a taste. Get a culinary teaser at Feast, where it will be dishing up green chile and cheddar kielbasa with pimento cheese.
Bonus for VIP guests: In the VIP lounge, ticket holders will get exclusive access to eats from My Neighbor Félix, including mango pineapple salsa with red chile chips from local tortilla maker Raquelitas, scallops and Colorado bass ceviche, Tekax tacos, cajeta-stuffed cinnamon churros and a Piña Fuego cocktail made with Milagro Silver tequila.
For a full list of restaurants that will be at Feast and to purchase tickets, visit westwordfeast.com.