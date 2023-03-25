Momo, Korean Hot Dogs, Pastries and More: Every Restaurant Opening This Week

Korean spots continue to expand in the metro area. While KFC (Korean fried chicken) was the hottest trend in 2022, Korean corn dogs are gaining steam now. The latest option: CrunCheese, which started in Las Vegas in 2019 and recently debuted its first Colorado outpost in Aurora.
Last week, we checked out the new Bryan's Dumpling House in the DTC, which serves a variety of Chinese dumplings and other dishes. This week, there's a different kind of dumpling to try. Momo House started serving its Nepalese dumplings as a farmers' market vendor. Now, it has a brick-and-mortar in Westminster, with plans to expand the menu soon, adding such dishes as biriyani and more momo options.
Another existing business that has a new permanent home is Vegan Van. The food truck, which had been operating from Steele Street and East 28th Avenue since 2020, was forced to relocate late last year, prompting owner Brittney Gurule to start a GoFundMe campaign. Now, it's serving vegan eats from a space inside the Assembly student housing building on Elati Street.
its out-of-this-world pastries to the food hall.
In Highlands Ranch, Tiger Den debuted, serving milk teas, smoothies and booze-free mojitos along with a variety of French pastries and other food items, including banh mi and spring rolls.
Adding to the caffeine rush of last week, when four new cafes opened, is another fresh addition to the coffee scene, Glissade Coffee Company in Aurora.
Wine lovers, take note: Postino added its first outpost in Boulder, and on UnWined is a new wine and cocktail bar on Broadway in Denver's Baker neighborhood.
Back for the season is Rosie's Ice Cream in Berkeley, which will continue to expand its hours as the weather warms up. But nearby at Hops & Pie, the tap house/pizzeria has ended morning concept Berkeley Doughnuts in order to focus on its new expanded patio space.
Also closing this week: The Molecule Effect's original outpost on Santa Fe. But fans will soon have a new location to visit when it reopens just fifty steps away later this year. In the meantime, its location in Wash Park remains open.
In other openings and closings news:
Over a year after a kitchen fire shut it down, King of Wings celebrates its grand reopening on March 25.
Take a peek inside Little Bodega, which debuted in Five Points last week.
Get a taste of what 22 Provisions is serving at its new Avanti stall.
We've got the details on the new Congress Park home of Crêpes 'n Crêpes.
A Top Chef alum is bringing Church and Union to the Mile High.
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week:
Black Box Bakery, Edgewater Public Market, 5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
Crêpes’ 'n Crêpes, 1222 Madison Street
CrunCheese, 2767 South Parker Road, Aurora
Glissade Coffee Company, 2520 Galena Street, Aurora
Momo House, 7729 West 92nd Avenue, Westminster
Postino WineCafé, 1468 Pearl Street, Boulder
Tiger Den Tea House, 44 Springer Drive, Highlands Ranch
UnWined, 114 South Broadway
Vegan Van, 3900 Elati Street
Restaurants and bars reopening this week:*
Rosie's Ice Cream, 4999 West 44th Avenue
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
The Molecule Effect, 1201 Santa Fe Drive
Berkeley Doughnuts, 3920 Tennyson Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
