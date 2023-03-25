Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Momo, Korean Hot Dogs, Pastries and More: Every Restaurant Opening This Week

March 25, 2023 7:09AM

CrunCheese is the latest Korean hot dog brand to move into the metro area.
CrunCheese is the latest Korean hot dog brand to move into the metro area. CrunCheese USA/Instagram
Korean spots continue to expand in the metro area. While KFC (Korean fried chicken) was the hottest trend in 2022, Korean corn dogs are gaining steam now. The latest option: CrunCheese, which started in Las Vegas in 2019 and recently debuted its first Colorado outpost in Aurora.

Last week, we checked out the new Bryan's Dumpling House in the DTC, which serves a variety of Chinese dumplings and other dishes. This week, there's a different kind of dumpling to try. Momo House started serving its Nepalese dumplings as a farmers' market vendor. Now, it has a brick-and-mortar in Westminster, with plans to expand the menu soon, adding such dishes as biriyani and more momo options.

Another existing business that has a new permanent home is Vegan Van. The food truck, which had been operating from Steele Street and East 28th Avenue since 2020, was forced to relocate late last year, prompting owner Brittney Gurule to start a GoFundMe campaign. Now, it's serving vegan eats from a space inside the Assembly student housing building on Elati Street.
click to enlarge
Black Box Bakery is now open at Edgewater Public Market.
Edgewater Public Market
Black Box Bakery, which was founded by longtime friends Arielle Israel and Megan Read in 2019, is the latest addition to Edgewater Public Market, bringing its out-of-this-world pastries to the food hall.

In Highlands Ranch, Tiger Den debuted, serving milk teas, smoothies and booze-free mojitos along with a variety of French pastries and other food items, including banh mi and spring rolls.

Adding to the caffeine rush of last week, when four new cafes opened, is another fresh addition to the coffee scene, Glissade Coffee Company in Aurora.

Wine lovers, take note: Postino added its first outpost in Boulder, and on UnWined is a new wine and cocktail bar on Broadway in Denver's Baker neighborhood.

Back for the season is Rosie's Ice Cream in Berkeley, which will continue to expand its hours as the weather warms up. But nearby at Hops & Pie, the tap house/pizzeria has ended morning concept Berkeley Doughnuts in order to focus on its new expanded patio space.

Also closing this week: The Molecule Effect's original outpost on Santa Fe. But fans will soon have a new location to visit when it reopens just fifty steps away later this year. In the meantime, its location in Wash Park remains open.

In other openings and closings news:

Over a year after a kitchen fire shut it down, King of Wings celebrates its grand reopening on March 25.

Take a peek inside Little Bodega, which debuted in Five Points last week.

Get a taste of what 22 Provisions is serving at its new Avanti stall.

We've got the details on the new Congress Park home of Crêpes 'n Crêpes.

A Top Chef alum is bringing Church and Union to the Mile High.

Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week:
click to enlarge
Momo House started as a farmer's market vendor.
Momo House/Instagram
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Black Box Bakery, Edgewater Public Market, 5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
Crêpes’ 'n Crêpes, 1222 Madison Street
CrunCheese, 2767 South Parker Road, Aurora
Glissade Coffee Company, 2520 Galena Street, Aurora
Momo House, 7729 West 92nd Avenue, Westminster
Postino WineCafé, 1468 Pearl Street, Boulder
Tiger Den Tea House, 44 Springer Drive, Highlands Ranch
UnWined, 114 South Broadway
Vegan Van, 3900 Elati Street

Restaurants and bars reopening this week:*

Rosie's Ice Cream, 4999 West 44th Avenue

Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

The Molecule Effect, 1201 Santa Fe Drive
Berkeley Doughnuts, 3920 Tennyson Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation