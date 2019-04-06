 


West Highland lost Italian eatery Spatola this week.
West Highland lost Italian eatery Spatola this week.
Mark Antonation

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | April 6, 2019 | 6:56am
AA

A couple of Ethiopian-owned cafes have opened in east Denver recently. Walia Creamery took over the space left vacant when Mesob Ethiopian Restaurant moved from 1119 Syracuse Street to its current home at 1422 Poplar Street. Walia serves ice cream and sorbet in colorful tropical flavors, such as mango-ginger, as well the standards, and even a few vegan options. Look for the Walia logo, an Ethiopian ibex. And on East Colfax, the Ethio Cafe just took over the former home of Etete Coffee, serving coffee, breakfast and lunch in the cozy space. 

In West Highland, Spatola Ristorante & Wine Bar closed in the tucked-away eatery it had occupied since 2016. Chef/owner Franco Spatola's other business, Dolce Sicilia Italian Bakery, is still going strong at 3210 Wadsworth Boulevard in Wheat Ridge.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings from April 1 through 7, 2019, plus links to recent and upcoming activity.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
5280 Provisions, 999 18th Street
Bumble Tea, 2260 East Colfax Avenue
Ethio Cafe, 7031 East Colfax Avenue
Noble Riot, 1336 27th Street
Peak View Brewing Company, 9672 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Smith + Canon Ice Cream, 2260 East Colfax Avenue
Urban Burma, 10180 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Walia Creamery, 1119 Syracuse Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Lucky China, 2000 South Havana Street, Aurora
The Palate Food + Wine, 5375 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village
Spatola Ristorante & Wine Bar, 3434 West 32nd Avenue

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Joe Maxx will be one of several vendors at the upcoming Plaza 38 food hall.
Joe Maxx will be one of several vendors at the upcoming Plaza 38 food hall.
Courtesy of Joe Maxx Coffee Co.

"Joe Maxx to Open Second Location Inside New West Highland Food Hall"

Noble Riot is now open in the alley behind Nocturne.EXPAND
Noble Riot is now open in the alley behind Nocturne.
Mark Antonation

"Nocturne Owners Launch Noble Riot Next Door in RiNo"

Peakview just opened this weekend, and many more suburban breweries are following suit this year.EXPAND
Peakview just opened this weekend, and many more suburban breweries are following suit this year.
Peak View Brewing

"Ten Suburban Denver Breweries Opening in 2019"

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This WeekEXPAND
Kenzie Bruce

"Anise Opening in DJ's Cafe Space in Golden Triangle"

The Buffalo cauliflower tacos are topped with a cilantro lime slaw and housemade sour cream.
The Buffalo cauliflower tacos are topped with a cilantro lime slaw and housemade sour cream.
The Veggie Yeti

"New Vegan Comfort-Food Truck Hopes to Attract Meat Eaters"

Earlier this year, we listed twenty upcoming eateries to look forward to. So far, only three of those — Noble Riot, Della Radice and Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ — have opened, leaving seventeen more to look forward to. And that's just the tip of the iceberg; every week, budding restaurateurs and veteran chefs are announcing new projects. Keep up to date by bookmarking www.westword.com/restaurants.

Once a restaurant opens, we still have work to do. Every year, we sample the goods throughout the city to see where the best food can be found. This year, we gave out 116 Food & Drink awards in our Best of Denver edition. If you're wondering how we make our picks, read the rationale behind our Best New Restaurant, Best New Bar, Best Green Chile and Best Ramen.

Have you spotted any opening or closings that we may have missed? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

