 New Denver Restaurants Open This Week Include Lava | Westword
Openings & Closings

Every Opening and Closing This Week: Steak, Sushi and More

Two former Sushi Ronin chefs are on the team at Lava, while Clairette closed to make way for AJ's Pit Bar-B-Q Steakhouse.
January 27, 2024
Lava is a new two-in-one concept downtown.
Lava is a new two-in-one concept downtown.
Near Coors Field, a new dual-concept restaurant called Lava has moved into the former home of iFish+Ramen. The bar and grill portion has a menu that includes salads, small plates, pizza, burgers and larger entrees like lamb chops and roast chicken; the chef is Jeff Skill, who formerly worked at the Grand Hyatt Vail. A lounge area separates Lava Grill from Lava Sushi, where former Sushi Ronin chefs and brothers Gerson and Jeff Roche are dishing out rolls, nigiri, tempura and more. It is open for lunch and dinner starting at 11 a.m. daily.

Also serving sushi is Moonga Sushi & Bar in Lone Tree, which is the new name for the former Okinawa, though it has the same owners and menu with the addition of ramen.

Delaware-based Dewey Beer opened a Denver outpost this week in the former Mockery Brewing space. It's planning a grand-opening party for February 24.
Magna Kainan will open inside NOVEL RiNo.
Datsu Films
There were two closures to report this week as well. One of the metro area's few Filipino restaurants, Manila Bay in Aurora, served its last guests on January 25. A new Filipino restaurant is set to open later this year in Denver, though — Magna Kainan, which landed on our list of the most anticipated openings in 2024.

In Wash Park, restaurateur Jared Leonard closed Clairette, and he plans to introduce a fourth concept in the space. Leonard originally opened it as Budlong Hot Chicken, swapping that out for the Montreal-inspired Au Feu in late 2021. Last summer, he introduced Clairette; its short run ended January 20. Leonard is now transforming the spot into a steakhouse with the name of his barbecue joint, AJ's Pit-BBQ, which landed on the Michelin Bib Gourmand list last year. Reservations just opened for AJ's Pit-BBQ Steakhouse — the first available date is Valentine's Day.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Clairette's wood-fired grill will soon be filled with steaks.
Clairette/Instagram
Restaurants and bars that opened this week:*

Dewey Beer, 3501 Delgany Street
Lava, 2200 Market Street
Moonga Sushi & Bar, 9231 Lincoln Avenue, Lone Tree

Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*

Clairette, 81 South Pennsylvania Street
Manila Bay, 13800 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
