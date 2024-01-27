Every Opening and Closing This Week: Steak, Sushi and More

Also serving sushi is Moonga Sushi & Bar in Lone Tree, which is the new name for the former Okinawa, though it has the same owners and menu with the addition of ramen.
Delaware-based Dewey Beer opened a Denver outpost this week in the former Mockery Brewing space. It's planning a grand-opening party for February 24.
served its last guests on January 25. A new Filipino restaurant is set to open later this year in Denver, though — Magna Kainan, which landed on our list of the most anticipated openings in 2024.
In Wash Park, restaurateur Jared Leonard closed Clairette, and he plans to introduce a fourth concept in the space. Leonard originally opened it as Budlong Hot Chicken, swapping that out for the Montreal-inspired Au Feu in late 2021. Last summer, he introduced Clairette; its short run ended January 20. Leonard is now transforming the spot into a steakhouse with the name of his barbecue joint, AJ's Pit-BBQ, which landed on the Michelin Bib Gourmand list last year. Reservations just opened for AJ's Pit-BBQ Steakhouse — the first available date is Valentine's Day.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- Il Porcellino's last day on Tennyson Street is Saturday, January 27; Boulder's Blackbelly Market is set to open a location in the space.
- Meet the new owners of the former Barry's on Broadway, which is now called the Saint Mary Bar.
- Read more about Nopalito's, a Boulder burrito joint that recently made a comeback in a new location.
- The Molecule Effect is opening a location with a drive-thru on South Broadway.
- The former Beatrice & Woodsley space is set to reopen next month as La Forêt.
Dewey Beer, 3501 Delgany Street
Lava, 2200 Market Street
Moonga Sushi & Bar, 9231 Lincoln Avenue, Lone Tree
Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*
Clairette, 81 South Pennsylvania Street
Manila Bay, 13800 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
