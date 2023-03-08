Westword Serving Up Inaugural Out to Brunch Event on June 10!

Westword is introducing a brand-new event that celebrates all things brunch! The inaugural Out to Brunch will take place on Saturday, June 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at York Street Yards (3881 Steele Street), and the presale starts today!
The festivities will include bottomless beverages, including unlimited trips to a fest-sized Bloody Mary bar complete with mixers and plenty of fixin's like carrots, celery, lemons, limes, pepperoncini, olives, horseradish and a variety of hot sauces and seasonings to customize your boozy creation.
Unlimited bites from some of Denver's top brunch spots will also be on the menu. Participating eateries include The OG, Citizen Rail, Syrup and Safta, which landed on our list of the ten best brunches in Denver, thanks to its fully loaded brunch buffet.
General admission starts at $35; there is also a VIP option for $60 that includes early entry at 11 a.m. plus access to the VIP lounge complete with VIP-only samples, a private bar and VIP bathrooms. Discounts for groups of ten or more are also available. And fair warning: Prices will go up! See more details here.
If you've enjoyed Tacolandia and Feast, our other signature dining events, you won't want to miss Out to Brunch!