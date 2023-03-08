Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Breakfast and Brunch

Westword Serving Up Inaugural Out to Brunch Event on June 10!

March 8, 2023 10:07AM

Unlimited bites and booze will be on hand at Out to Brunch.
Unlimited bites and booze will be on hand at Out to Brunch. Camila Guillen
Westword is introducing a brand-new event that celebrates all things brunch! The inaugural Out to Brunch will take place on Saturday, June 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at York Street Yards (3881 Steele Street), and the presale starts today!

The festivities will include bottomless beverages, including unlimited trips to a fest-sized Bloody Mary bar complete with mixers and plenty of fixin's like carrots, celery, lemons, limes, pepperoncini, olives, horseradish and a variety of hot sauces and seasonings to customize your boozy creation.
click to enlarge
Enjoy food from restaurants like Safta and The OG.
Camila Guillen

Unlimited bites from some of Denver's top brunch spots will also be on the menu. Participating eateries include The OG, Citizen Rail, Syrup and Safta, which landed on our list of the ten best brunches in Denver, thanks to its fully loaded brunch buffet.

General admission starts at $35; there is also a VIP option for $60 that includes early entry at 11 a.m. plus access to the VIP lounge complete with VIP-only samples, a private bar and VIP bathrooms. Discounts for groups of ten or more are also available. And fair warning: Prices will go up! See more details here.

If you've enjoyed Tacolandia and Feast, our other signature dining events, you won't want to miss Out to Brunch!
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation