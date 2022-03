Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, March 12-18

click to enlarge Miso bacon ramen is on the menu at Glo Noodle House. Monica Lloyd

Welton Street Cafe was slammed on March 12 for its last day of business at the location it's occupied for 22 years. The Dickerson family, owners of the soul-food staple in Five Points, have been crowdfunding to help finance a new spot down the street that they hope to reopen later this year. In the meantime, they're looking for a commissary kitchen so that they can do pop-ups while construction is underway.The proliferation of fast-food chains from other regions continued this week as Thornton got its first Raising Cane's and Castle Rock became the home of Colorado's newest In-N-Out. Also coming to Castle Rock this spring: the first Shake Shack location with a drive-thru in the state. But there are some independent spots opening, too.The former home of Brazen is open once again as Glo Noodle House, which debuted March 17 . The playful, noodle-centric menu boasts miso bacon ramen with a broth that takes 48 hours to prepare; there's also kimchi Bolognese, made with ground pork and beef, parmesan, green onions, sprouts, poached egg and gochujang. Other options include bone marrow temaki; chicken karaage; skewers with pork sausage, chicken skin and chili pork; and desserts like lemongrass panna cotta with Thai basil.The Groovy Bar, which is located in the lower level of the new Post Chicken & Beer in LoHi (the former location of Lola Coastal Mexican) is officially open — take a first look inside the 1970s-themed space.Littleton has a new bar and barbecue joint: Dirty Pit Craft House, which had its grand opening last month.And in other openings news: Dirty Pit Craft House , 51 West Dry Creek Court, Littleton Glo Noodle House , 4450 West 38th Avenue Groovy Bar , 1575 Boulder Street In-N-Out , 5470 Factory Shops Boulevard, Castle Rock Raising Cane's , 201 East 136th Avenue, ThorntonWelton Street Cafe, 2736 Welton Street*Or earlier and not previously reported.