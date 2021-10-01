Every Restaurant Opening and Closing in September 2021

From bars and breweries to food halls and fine dining, the openings this month run the gamut, and the new options have popped up all over the city. Aurora welcomed its fourth new brewery this year with A Bit Twisted, and closer to Central Park, Plates by the Pound BBQ started serving smoked meats on Saturdays.
Down south in Greenwood Village, the revitalization of Arapahoe Road continued as restaurateur Troy Guard's Grange Hall opened its doors, bringing seven food concepts including a must-try burger to the scene along with Little Dry Creek Brewing, Guard's first foray into beer.
On Larimer Street, two former restaurant spaces got a fresh start: The Greenwich, from Delores Tronco, one of the original owners of Work & Class, opened where Julep once was, and the former ChuBurger is now a second location of the Indian eatery Himchuli.
Farther from the city, in Niwot, Farow opened its doors, bringing a farm-to-table experience to the small town, while in Broomfield, local sandwich chain Snarf's continued to expand with the addition of its eighteenth location in the state (two more are slated to open soon in Cherry Creek and the Tech Center).
But while openings were the big story, three spots closed up shop. Sandwich concept Open is no longer serving at American Bonded, though it plans to reopen at Goosetown on Colfax Avenue soon, and Rita's Law served its last drink but is also hoping for a resurrection at a different location in the future. One spot that won't be returning: Lola Coastal Mexican. The eatery from the Big Red F restaurant group was open for nearly two decades before serving its last brunch in LoHi on September 12. The group is hanging on to the location, though; it will become another outpost of its popular fried chicken and beer concept The Post.
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing in September:
A Bit Twisted Brewpub & Smokehouse, 3095 South Peoria Street, Aurora
Cabrón Carbon, 1043 Broadway
Chinatown Bistro, 1789 North Ogden Street
Deviation Distilling, 1821 Blake Street
Devil's Cup Coffee, 4999 West 44th Avenue
The Dumpling Factory, 4660 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village
El Tejano, 1941 Market Street
ESP HiFi, 1029 Santa Fe Drive
Farow, 7916 Niwot Road, Niwot
Gaijin Omakase
Glass Arrow Coffee, 8600 East Colfax Avenue
Grange Hall, 6575 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Greenwood Village
The Greenwich, 3258 Larimer Street
Himchuli, 3490 Larimer Street
Holidaily Brewing Company, 5370 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard
Joaquin's Family Restaurant, 5910 East Colfax Avenue
La Bouche, 1100 East 17th Avenue
The Nearby Bar, 2401 15th Street
Nelly's Kitchen, 3743 Federal Boulevard
Owlette, 1530 16th Street Mall
Parlor Doughnuts, 5001 South Parker Road, #112-113, Aurora
Plates by the Pound, 11601 East Montview Boulevard, Aurora
Playa Bowls, 99 South Broadway, Suite 115
The Porklet, 12201 East Mississippi Avenue, 123B, Aurora
Revival Denver Public House, 630 East 17th Avenue
River, 3759 Chestnut Place
Snarf's, 300 Nickel Street, Broomfield
Split Lip, 3560 Chestnut Place
Taco Bar, 215 East Seventh Avenue
The Warehouse Food Hall, 1589 West Victory Way, Craig
Xatrucho at Enigma Bazaar, 4923 West 38th Avenue
Restaurants and bars closing this month:*
Lola, 1575 Boulder Street
Open, 2706 Larimer Street
Rita's Law, 2209 Welton Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.