Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, April 30-May 6

Tazu Sushi and Asian Cuisine has also closed. The eatery was one of the more affordable options in Cherry Creek, leaving a hole for many who frequented it for workday lunches.
But Denver got two new spots, including Oscar's Eats, a new sandwich counter inside the Leevers Locavore grocery store. And after the pandemic pushed back plans, Jack's on Pearl finally opened in the former Tavern Platt Park space. It's owned by Steve Lockton, who closed his restaurant Jack's Uptown in 2019.
The April trend of restaurants opening outside Denver city limits continued this week, with new additions in Boulder, Golden, Aurora and inside Grange Hall in Greenwood Village, where Cherry Hills Sushi Co. has debuted Greenwood Village Sushi Co.
Boulder welcomed specialty coffee and brunch spot January Coffee, as well as a grab-and-go concept called Bodega from Fresh Thymes Eatery.
There's a new bar at Aurora's Stanley Marketplace, but you'll have to look up to see it. The 28-seat Sky Bar is located above Sweet Cow and has unobstructed mountain views and a cocktail-forward beverage menu from Iain Griffiths, Mary Allison Wright and McLain Hedges. Also in Aurora, a duo of spots with sweet treats debuted: the California-based Devil & Angel Desserts, which added its first location in the state, and Snowl Cafe, which opened its second outpost (the first is on Havana Street) serving taiyaki ice cream, boba, its signature Snow Bowls and more.
Indian eatery Coriander, which has a location in Green Valley Ranch as well as one in Florida, added a third in Golden.
In other openings and closings news:
- Ivy on 7th is closing after service on Sunday, May 8.
- After delays pushed the opening back a week, RiNo Country Club debuted on May 6 with mini golf, chili dog sliders and cheap drinks like $5 John Dalys.
- The Rio in downtown Denver is closing, but not for long — after over two blocks in its current Blake Street location, it's moving just blocks away.
- Welton Street Cafe is back — sort of — in a temporary, to-go-only space.
Bodega by Fresh Thymes, 2500 30th Street, Boulder
Coriander, 14799 West Sixth Ave Frontage Road, Golden
Devil & Angel Desserts, 2727 South Parker Road, Aurora
Greenwood Village Sushi Co., 6575 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Greenwood Village
Jack's on Pearl, 1475 South Pearl Street
January Coffee, 1886 30th Street, Boulder
Oscar's Eats, 2630 West 38th Avenue
Sky Bar, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Snowl Cafe, 5610 South Parker Road, Aurora
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Citron Bistro, 3535 South Yosemite Street
Tazu Sushi and Asian Cuisine, 300 Fillmore Street
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email us, [email protected].