Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, April 30-May 6

Jack's Uptown has been revived as Jack's on Pearl. Jack's on Pearl/Instagram

Among a slew of openings this week, there were two closures, including one that hit south Denver hard. Citron Bistro, a staple since 2007, shut its doors for good in mid-April. Over its fifteen years in business, it built a loyal following, and its sudden decision to close left many fans dismayed. But the space won't be empty for long. Zane’s Italian Bistro, which is currently located at 8101 East Belleview Avenue, will leave that address after service on July 3 and reopen in Citron's space later that month.Tazu Sushi and Asian Cuisine has also closed. The eatery was one of the more affordable options in Cherry Creek, leaving a hole for many who frequented it for workday lunches.But Denver got two new spots, including Oscar's Eats, a new sandwich counter inside the Leevers Locavore grocery store. And after the pandemic pushed back plans, Jack's on Pearl finally opened in the former Tavern Platt Park space. It's owned by Steve Lockton, who closed his restaurant Jack's Uptown in 2019.The April trend of restaurants opening outside Denver city limits continued this week, with new additions in Boulder, Golden, Aurora and inside Grange Hall in Greenwood Village, where Cherry Hills Sushi Co. has debuted Greenwood Village Sushi Co.Boulder welcomed specialty coffee and brunch spot January Coffee, as well as a grab-and-go concept called Bodega from Fresh Thymes Eatery.There's a new bar at Aurora's Stanley Marketplace, but you'll have to look up to see it. The 28-seat Sky Bar is located above Sweet Cow and has unobstructed mountain views and a cocktail-forward beverage menu from Iain Griffiths, Mary Allison Wright and McLain Hedges. Also in Aurora, a duo of spots with sweet treats debuted: the California-based Devil & Angel Desserts, which added its first location in the state, and Snowl Cafe, which opened its second outpost (the first is on Havana Street) serving taiyaki ice cream, boba, its signature Snow Bowls and more.Indian eatery Coriander, which has a location in Green Valley Ranch as well as one in Florida, added a third in Golden.In other openings and closings news: Bodega by Fresh Thymes , 2500 30th Street, Boulder Coriander , 14799 West Sixth Ave Frontage Road, Golden Devil & Angel Desserts , 2727 South Parker Road, Aurora Greenwood Village Sushi Co. , 6575 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Greenwood Village Jack's on Pearl , 1475 South Pearl Street January Coffee , 1886 30th Street, Boulder Oscar's Eats , 2630 West 38th Avenue Sky Bar , 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora Snowl Cafe , 5610 South Parker Road, AuroraCitron Bistro, 3535 South Yosemite StreetTazu Sushi and Asian Cuisine, 300 Fillmore Street*Or earlier, and not previously reported.