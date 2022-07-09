Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, July 2-8

The diner legacy at 3743 Federal lives on with the opening of Two Brothers Cafe. The address was long home to the Breakfast Queen, then Nick's Diner after that. Last year, it reopened as Nelly's Kitchen, but that business shuttered in May after only eight months. Now, brothers Angel and Moses Juarez, who worked together at George's Cafe in Arvada for 23 years, have turned the burners back on with a new menu created through their years of diner expertise. Breakfast staples like waffles, pancakes, skillets and omelets are all available, as are lunch options including sandwiches, pitas, salads and, of course, green chile. It's currently open daily at 6 a.m.
The popular Little Man family of ice cream shops has expanded — just in time for peak summer heat. It's taken over the former Glacier Ice Cream & Gelato location at Hampden and University with a pop-up style setup through the end of 2022, with live music planned for Saturday nights. After that, it will do some renovations and reopen as a permanent location. The Bock family, who owned Glacier, wanted to retire, so the switch made sense for everyone; the Bocks still own a Glacier in DTC and are currently looking for a buyer for that outpost.
told Westword in April. The name translates to "nor yours." Explains Ayala-Schmit, "It implies 'not mine,' which further implies 'it's ours.'" Ni Tuyo's menu is heavy on tacos and molcajetes — stone bowls loaded with meat, seafood, veggies and more.
There's new energy at the former Ari's Tavern, thanks to a new brew bar from Northside natives Luke Sandoval and Bill Lechuga. Boombox Brew Bar will be open all day, serving breakfast and coffee in the mornings along with lunch, dinner and boozy options from its self-pour tap system, all set to a soundtrack of ’90s hip hop and R&B.
The former Five Points location of Habit Doughnut Dispensary also has a new tenant. El Rey de la Mesa is now serving tacos and tostadas alongside a selection of juices that can be spiked with your choice of booze.
As for closings, Devour the 303 said farewell to the University of Denver neighborhood this week after announcing its impending closure last month. Zane's Italian Bistro also shut its doors, though it's set to reopen later this month in the former Citron Bistro location at Hampden and Yosemite. The surprise: Basic Kneads in Golden is gone, although owners Joel and Christen Bakken are looking forward to continuing with their food truck and catering business.
In other news:
- Look for the metro area's latest food hall to debut next week: Freedom Street Social is slated to open on July 13 following a successful test run this week.
- Oblio's Pizzeria in Park Hill says it has a fifty-fifty shot at staying open if it can raise $16,000 to rebrand as a bar and grill.
- Welton Street Cafe is once again looking for a temporary space as it waits for construction to start at its new permanent location; its current takeout-only location is set to close July 30.
Boombox Brew Bar, 5686 Pecos Street
El Rey de la Mesa, 2200 California Street
Kemo Pizza, 400 Corona Street
Little Man Ice Cream, 3455 South University Boulevard, Englewood
Ni Tuyo, 730 South University Boulevard
Tea N Mi, 2058 South University Boulevard
TJ Street Tacos, 7585 East Iliff Avenue
Two Brothers Cafe, 3743 Federal Boulevard
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Devour the 303, 1135 East Evans Avenue
Basic Kneads, 17525 South Golden Road, Golden
Zane’s Italian Bistro, 8101 East Belleview Avenue
