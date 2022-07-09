Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, July 2-8

July 9, 2022 7:00AM

Two Brothers Cafe debuted on July 6.
Two Brothers Cafe debuted on July 6. Molly Martin
After a rough June that saw the loss of a lot of old favorites, we're starting July with eight openings and only three closures — and only one of those is a surprise.

The diner legacy at 3743 Federal lives on with the opening of Two Brothers Cafe. The address was long home to the Breakfast Queen, then Nick's Diner after that. Last year, it reopened as Nelly's Kitchen, but that business shuttered in May after only eight months. Now, brothers Angel and Moses Juarez, who worked together at George's Cafe in Arvada for 23 years, have turned the burners back on with a new menu created through their years of diner expertise. Breakfast staples like waffles, pancakes, skillets and omelets are all available, as are lunch options including sandwiches, pitas, salads and, of course, green chile. It's currently open daily at 6 a.m.

The popular Little Man family of ice cream shops has expanded — just in time for peak summer heat. It's taken over the former Glacier Ice Cream & Gelato location at Hampden and University with a pop-up style setup through the end of 2022, with live music planned for Saturday nights. After that, it will do some renovations and reopen as a permanent location. The Bock family, who owned Glacier, wanted to retire, so the switch made sense for everyone; the Bocks still own a Glacier in DTC and are currently looking for a buyer for that outpost.
Pork belly al pastor tacos are on the menu at the new Ni Tuyo. - NI TUYO/INSTAGRAM
Pork belly al pastor tacos are on the menu at the new Ni Tuyo.
Ni Tuyo/Instagram
The family behind Adelitas debuted its new concept, Ni Tuyo, next door to the now-shuttered Bonnie Brae Tavern. "This is a way to showcase the skill set of Silvia," Nathan Ayala-Schmit, son-in-law of Adelitas owner Silvia Andaya, told Westword in April. The name translates to "nor yours." Explains Ayala-Schmit, "It implies 'not mine,' which further implies 'it's ours.'" Ni Tuyo's menu is heavy on tacos and molcajetes —  stone bowls loaded with meat, seafood, veggies and more.

There's new energy at the former Ari's Tavern, thanks to a new brew bar from Northside natives Luke Sandoval and Bill Lechuga. Boombox Brew Bar will be open all day, serving breakfast and coffee in the mornings along with lunch, dinner and boozy options from its self-pour tap system, all set to a soundtrack of ’90s hip hop and R&B.

The former Five Points location of Habit Doughnut Dispensary also has a new tenant. El Rey de la Mesa is now serving tacos and tostadas alongside a selection of juices that can be spiked with your choice of booze.

As for closings, Devour the 303 said farewell to the University of Denver neighborhood this week after announcing its impending closure last month. Zane's Italian Bistro also shut its doors, though it's set to reopen later this month in the former Citron Bistro location at Hampden and Yosemite. The surprise: Basic Kneads in Golden is gone, although owners Joel and Christen Bakken are looking forward to continuing with their food truck and catering business.

In other news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:
click to enlarge Little Man is now in Englewood. - LITTLE MAN ICE CREAM
Little Man is now in Englewood.
Little Man Ice Cream
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Boombox Brew Bar, 5686 Pecos Street
El Rey de la Mesa, 2200 California Street
Kemo Pizza, 400 Corona Street
Little Man Ice Cream, 3455 South University Boulevard, Englewood
Ni Tuyo, 730 South University Boulevard
Tea N Mi, 2058 South University Boulevard
TJ Street Tacos, 7585 East Iliff Avenue
Two Brothers Cafe, 3743 Federal Boulevard

Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

Devour the 303, 1135 East Evans Avenue
Basic Kneads, 17525 South Golden Road, Golden
Zane’s Italian Bistro, 8101 East Belleview Avenue

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation