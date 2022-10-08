Support Us

Openings and Closings

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, October 1-7

October 8, 2022 7:13AM

Quiero Arepas has reopened on South Pearl Street.
While September brought far more openings than closings, one restaurant group took a big hit during the first week of October.

It was all good news for Quiero Arepas. Last Memorial Day weekend, the eatery's brick-and-mortar location on South Pearl Street closed. Since then, it had been operating out of Avanti spaces in Denver and Boulder — but those outposts are now gone, because the South Pearl Street space is again open, with dine-in!

Nearby, at the corner of East Evans Avenue and South University Boulevard, Saucy's Southern held its grand opening on October 1. The business got its start as a food truck in 2018, but cousins Khristian Matthews and Ki'erre Dawkins told Westword that they always dreamed of moving into a permanent space. And now they have.

In Englewood, Taaz Tavern has opened in the building where the Copper Pot operated for a decade before shuttering in June. It serves drinks, of course, as well as a food menu that includes staples like wings and onion rings along with some more elevated fare, including steak au poivre and ancho-crusted salmon.

Arvada is now home to STiX Crafthouse, a spot dedicated to serving hockey fans. The offerings are heavy on beer, with 25 rotating taps, along with a pretty standard bar-fare menu.
Edwin Zoe inside the space that is now open as Dragonfly Noodle.
In March, James Beard Award-nominated restaurateur Edwin Zoe, of Zoe Ma Ma, announced that the 16th Street Mall would be the location of his latest project, Dragonfly Noodle. "It's really important that we have businesses come back to downtown," he said. Now, after some liquor license delays, Dragonfly Noodle is fully operating, serving sake and cocktails alongside its noodle-centric dishes.

For one restaurant group, though, the week brought not just one, but three losses. Bridge & Tunnel, which also includes Famous J's Pizza and Lou's Italian Specialties, shuttered the Boulder location of Rosenberg's Bagels as well as both outposts of Sherry's Soda Shoppe, which debuted right before the pandemic.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week:
Taaz Tavern is open at the former Copper Pot.
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Dragonfly Noodle, 1350 16th Street Mall
Saucy's Southern BBQ & Cuisine, 2100 South University Boulevard
STiX Crafthouse, 5777 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Taaz Tavern, 2796 South Broadway, Englewood

Restaurants and bars reopening this week:*

Quiero Arepas, 1859 South Pearl Street

Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

Rosenberg's Bagels & Delicatessen, 1262 College Avenue, Boulder
Sherry's Soda Shoppe, 2716 Welton Street and 1087 13th Street, Boulder

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

