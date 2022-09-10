Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, September 3-9

September got off to a fast start with a half-dozen new spots in the metro area this week. The most anticipated was Pirate Alley Boucherie, which got its start in 2019 as a lunchtime pop-up inside Julep, the now-closed eatery from chef Kyle Foster and his wife, Katy, who also owns Stir Cooking School.
When Julep closed in 2020, Pirate Alley popped up again at the cooking school, but now it has its own space inside the historic Ice House building next to Union Station. The walk-up counter serves a variety of sandwiches, including a roast beef debris po'boy, a stellar Cubano and a New Orleans-style shrimp dip, along with salads and soups (don't miss the Kitchen Sink Gumbo). The space also has an expansive area equipped with a kitchen and seating, which will be open for on-site dining and used for special events and cooking classes.
Avanti Denver has a new tenant: Bowls by KO has taken over the space formerly occupied by Bistro Georgette, which closed as its owners prepare to expand into the space next to Olivia, their Italian eatery on South Downing Street.
And the space that was once home to Liberati has now been filled with MobCraft Dee Tacko.
There was one closing, but more good will come out of this goodbye: After six years, the owners of the Preservery closed their restaurant in order to focus on feeding those in need through the Preservery Foundation.
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week.
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*
Birch Road, 3845 Lipan Street
The Botanical Bakery of Denver, 2880 South Broadway, Englewood
Bowls by KO at Avanti, 3200 Pecos Street
MobCraft Dee Tacko, 2403 Champa Street
Pirate Alley Boucherie, 1801 Wynkoop Street
Prodigy Coffeehouse, 4500 Broadway
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
The Preservery, 3040 Blake Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].