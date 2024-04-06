 Legacy Pie Debuts in Wash Park and More New Denver Restaurants | Westword
Every Opening and Closing This Week: Korean Barbecue, Coffee, Pie and More

Five new spots joined the scene, including the second outpost of Legacy Pie from the family behind Colorado Cherry Company.
April 6, 2024
Legacy Pie serves both sweet and savory pies.
Legacy Pie serves both sweet and savory pies.
The roots of the Colorado Cherry Company, which is famous for its homey aesthetic and cherry pie, go back to Elias Lehnert's great-grandmother. In 2020, he and his wife, Rachel, opened a standalone location at 4000 Tennyson Street — but as the business started to evolve, they decided to rebrand.

Legacy Pie Co.'s branding is sleeker and more modern, and the business offers a wider variety of pies, including sweet and savory options. After raising funds via an investment campaign, it recently debuted a second location at Wash Park Supply, a retail center in the Washington Park neighborhood where you can pick up items like mini pot pies, quiches, lunch hand pies and such classics as Key lime, French Silk and, of course, cherry pie.

Also new to the scene is KPOT, a Korean barbecue and hot pot chain that just opened its first Colorado outpost in Aurora, with a second slated to debut at 1251 East 120th Avenue in Thornton.

After closing the original Tacos Tequila Whiskey location near City Park in February, Kevin Morrison, who also owns Fish N Beer in RiNo, just debuted a new concept in the space. We got a first look at Rolling Pin Pizza, which offers a lot more to love than just thin-crust, square-cut pies.
Queen City Coffee and Other Dog can now be found at Town Hall Collaborative.
There were two changes in the coffee scene this week. Queen City Coffee moved out of its original home, a space in Baker that it had shared with Novel Strand Brewing, and into Town Hall Collaborative. Vegan hot dog cart Other Dog, a side project from the owners of the Easy Vegan, will also debut at Town Hall on Saturday, April 6.

The former Hot-Chick-A-Latte building on East Colfax is now serving coffee — minus the bikinis — as Lilac Coffee Express.

Back after closing for a refresh is Ellyington's at the Brown Palace. Along with a new look, it's introducing a new brunch menu from executive chef Kim Moyle, with options such as caviar waffle bites, banana split parfait, breakfast nachos with shredded prime rib barbacoa, and waffle churros.

Alpine Dog, originally located off Colfax, moved into a new Uptown location in February 2023; after just over a year, though, it poured its last beer on March 30. Jagged Mountain's Alyssa Hoberer and Our Mutual Friend's Jacob Kemple are currently raising funds to open a new brewery, Full Frame Beer, in the space.

Last fall, the Fifth String moved out of its Highland home and into Attimo. But now the restaurant is on pause as it prepares to open in a new permanent location, at 1490 Eudora Street, just off East Colfax Avenue.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week*:
The PEI mussels proved to be a favorite at the new Rolling Pin Pizza.
Opening:

KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot, 14180 East Ellsworth Avenue, Aurora
Legacy Pie, 300 East Alameda Avenue
Lilac Coffee Express, 4736 East Colfax Avenue
Queen City Collective Coffee at Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Drive
Rolling Pin Pizza, 1514 York Street

Reopening:

Ellyington's at the Brown Palace, 321 17th Street

Closing:

Alpine Dog, 1308 East 17th Avenue
The Fifth String at Attimo, 2246 Larimer Street (moving to 1490 Eudora Street)

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
