Every Opening and Closing This Week: Korean Barbecue, Coffee, Pie and More

Legacy Pie Co.'s branding is sleeker and more modern, and the business offers a wider variety of pies, including sweet and savory options. After raising funds via an investment campaign, it recently debuted a second location at Wash Park Supply, a retail center in the Washington Park neighborhood where you can pick up items like mini pot pies, quiches, lunch hand pies and such classics as Key lime, French Silk and, of course, cherry pie.
Also new to the scene is KPOT, a Korean barbecue and hot pot chain that just opened its first Colorado outpost in Aurora, with a second slated to debut at 1251 East 120th Avenue in Thornton.
After closing the original Tacos Tequila Whiskey location near City Park in February, Kevin Morrison, who also owns Fish N Beer in RiNo, just debuted a new concept in the space. We got a first look at Rolling Pin Pizza, which offers a lot more to love than just thin-crust, square-cut pies.
Queen City Coffee moved out of its original home, a space in Baker that it had shared with Novel Strand Brewing, and into Town Hall Collaborative. Vegan hot dog cart Other Dog, a side project from the owners of the Easy Vegan, will also debut at Town Hall on Saturday, April 6.
The former Hot-Chick-A-Latte building on East Colfax is now serving coffee — minus the bikinis — as Lilac Coffee Express.
Back after closing for a refresh is Ellyington's at the Brown Palace. Along with a new look, it's introducing a new brunch menu from executive chef Kim Moyle, with options such as caviar waffle bites, banana split parfait, breakfast nachos with shredded prime rib barbacoa, and waffle churros.
Alpine Dog, originally located off Colfax, moved into a new Uptown location in February 2023; after just over a year, though, it poured its last beer on March 30. Jagged Mountain's Alyssa Hoberer and Our Mutual Friend's Jacob Kemple are currently raising funds to open a new brewery, Full Frame Beer, in the space.
Last fall, the Fifth String moved out of its Highland home and into Attimo. But now the restaurant is on pause as it prepares to open in a new permanent location, at 1490 Eudora Street, just off East Colfax Avenue.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- Two more spots debut on Saturday, April 6: Scoops ice cream shop in Park Hill and Lady Justice's new Englewood location, in the former Sunroom Brewing space.
- Chop Shop's last day in its original Colfax home is Sunday, April 7.
- Grandma's House brewery will shutter by the end of the month.
- An off-leash dog park with an on-site bar is opening this summer.
KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot, 14180 East Ellsworth Avenue, Aurora
Legacy Pie, 300 East Alameda Avenue
Lilac Coffee Express, 4736 East Colfax Avenue
Queen City Collective Coffee at Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Drive
Rolling Pin Pizza, 1514 York Street
Reopening:
Ellyington's at the Brown Palace, 321 17th Street
Closing:
Alpine Dog, 1308 East 17th Avenue
The Fifth String at Attimo, 2246 Larimer Street (moving to 1490 Eudora Street)
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
