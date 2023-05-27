Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Every Opening and Closing This Week: Coney Island Is Back in Bailey and More

May 27, 2023 6:21AM

Casa Bonita isn't back yet, but Coney Island is!
Casa Bonita isn't back yet, but Coney Island is! Molly Martin
The biggest opening news this week is what didn't open: Casa Bonita, which has just a few days left to make its own deadline for a May debut under its new owners, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. But we did get to tour the revamped pink eatertainment palace and taste the menu (which, yes, includes sopaipillas!). And while management didn't share an opening date, it did reveal that the first visitors will be chosen at random from its email list; check out our latest Casa Bonita coverage for all the details.

But another iconic Colorado restaurant featured in a recent episode of South Park, the Coney Island Boardwalk in Bailey, is back in business. After being run by new management last summer, it's now in the hands of owner Ron Aigner's son, Jay; the hot dog-shaped hot dog stand reopened just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Those hitting the road for the holiday have a new option in Lafayette, where Bounce Empire boasts the largest collection of bounce houses, mazes and games Colorado has ever seen. It caters to adults as well as kids, with both food and booze that aims to appeal to grownups.
click to enlarge
The view of downtown from BurnDown's rooftop patio.
Molly Martin
There was a lot of action inside Denver city limits, too. Highlights include two big additions: the three-story BurnDown on South Broadway, which does double duty as a restaurant and music venue and boasts stellar rooftop views on South Broadway; and indoor mini golf destination Puttshack, which is one of a growing number of putt-putt and golf bars now open in the Mile High.

Popular food truck Kiké's Red Tacos, which specializes in birria, opened its much-anticipated brick-and-mortar. Near the University of Denver, Two Hands, a Korean corn dog eatery, finally debuted after a number of delays. And fans of Philadelphia-style sandwiches, take note: Philly-born chain Primo Hoagies joined the Denver scene with a location off Leetsdale; outposts in Centennial and Westminster will be opening soon, too.

Several concepts already in the area added additional locations, including Fiction Beer Company, which is now pouring in Parker; Detroit-style pizza chain Jet's, which is now in Broomfield; and a second outpost of the Baja-inspired Lady Nomada in Lakewood.

New to the scene: Mi Tierra Caliente, which is owned by former Adelitas staffers, and Rossi's Italian Eatery, which replaced Mama Sannino's in Wheat Ridge

After an oven explosion forced Reunion Bread in the Source to close on Mother's Day, it's now back, but without leavened bread. And the only closure to report this week is the Rotary, which closed its Hilltop brick-and-mortar, though it's planning a comeback as a cloud kitchen.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week:
click to enlarge
Philly-born chain Primo Hoagies has arrived in Denver.
PrimoHoagies
Restaurants and bars that opened this week:*

Bounce Empire, 1380 South Public Road, Lafayette
BurnDown, 476 South Broadway
Fiction Beer Company, 19523 Hess Road, Parker
Jet’s Pizza, 3800 West 144th Avenue, Broomfield
Kiké's Red Tacos, 1200 West 38th Avenue
Lady Nomada, 7161 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood
Mi Tierra Caliente, 5350 West 64th Avenue, Arvada
Primo Hoagies, 6200 Leestdale Drive
Puttshack, 2813 Blake Street
Rossi's Italian Eatery, 5800 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
Two Hands, 2076 South University Boulevard

Restaurants and bars that reopened this week:*

Coney Island Boardwalk, 10 Old Stagecoach Road, Bailey
Reunion Bread, 3350 Brighton Boulevard

Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*

The Rotary, 217 South Holly Street (reopening as a cloud kitchen)

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation