Every Opening and Closing This Week: Coney Island Is Back in Bailey and More

But another iconic Colorado restaurant featured in a recent episode of South Park, the Coney Island Boardwalk in Bailey, is back in business. After being run by new management last summer, it's now in the hands of owner Ron Aigner's son, Jay; the hot dog-shaped hot dog stand reopened just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Those hitting the road for the holiday have a new option in Lafayette, where Bounce Empire boasts the largest collection of bounce houses, mazes and games Colorado has ever seen. It caters to adults as well as kids, with both food and booze that aims to appeal to grownups.
the three-story BurnDown on South Broadway, which does double duty as a restaurant and music venue and boasts stellar rooftop views on South Broadway; and indoor mini golf destination Puttshack, which is one of a growing number of putt-putt and golf bars now open in the Mile High.
Popular food truck Kiké's Red Tacos, which specializes in birria, opened its much-anticipated brick-and-mortar. Near the University of Denver, Two Hands, a Korean corn dog eatery, finally debuted after a number of delays. And fans of Philadelphia-style sandwiches, take note: Philly-born chain Primo Hoagies joined the Denver scene with a location off Leetsdale; outposts in Centennial and Westminster will be opening soon, too.
Several concepts already in the area added additional locations, including Fiction Beer Company, which is now pouring in Parker; Detroit-style pizza chain Jet's, which is now in Broomfield; and a second outpost of the Baja-inspired Lady Nomada in Lakewood.
New to the scene: Mi Tierra Caliente, which is owned by former Adelitas staffers, and Rossi's Italian Eatery, which replaced Mama Sannino's in Wheat Ridge.
After an oven explosion forced Reunion Bread in the Source to close on Mother's Day, it's now back, but without leavened bread. And the only closure to report this week is the Rotary, which closed its Hilltop brick-and-mortar, though it's planning a comeback as a cloud kitchen.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- Colorado's largest indoor pickleball facility (and bar) is coming to Wheat Ridge this fall.
- Craving bagels? We recommend Call Your Mother, which debuted on May 19 and has plans to add two more Denver locations this year.
Bounce Empire, 1380 South Public Road, Lafayette
BurnDown, 476 South Broadway
Fiction Beer Company, 19523 Hess Road, Parker
Jet’s Pizza, 3800 West 144th Avenue, Broomfield
Kiké's Red Tacos, 1200 West 38th Avenue
Lady Nomada, 7161 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood
Mi Tierra Caliente, 5350 West 64th Avenue, Arvada
Primo Hoagies, 6200 Leestdale Drive
Puttshack, 2813 Blake Street
Rossi's Italian Eatery, 5800 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
Two Hands, 2076 South University Boulevard
Restaurants and bars that reopened this week:*
Coney Island Boardwalk, 10 Old Stagecoach Road, Bailey
Reunion Bread, 3350 Brighton Boulevard
Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*
The Rotary, 217 South Holly Street (reopening as a cloud kitchen)
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].