 Taco Choi at Aurora's Parkside Eatery Closing August 27 | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

One of Our Favorite Taco Spots Is Closing Soon

It specializes in Korean barbecue-inspired tacos.
August 22, 2024
We'll miss the Choi-style tacos which come with a layer of crispy cheese on the outside.
We'll miss the Choi-style tacos which come with a layer of crispy cheese on the outside. Molly Martin

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $14,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$14,500
$13,600
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

There have been a lot of closures in the local dining scene recently, and the latest announcement will leave a taco-shaped hole in our hearts.

Last year, I ate dozens of tacos while doing research for our top ten taco list. After a whole lot of carne asada, carnitas and barbacoa, the offerings at Taco Choi proved to be a tasty departure from Denver's street taco-heavy scene.

The business started as a food truck and moved into the Parkside Eatery food hall at 14515 East Alameda Avenue in Aurora in August 2022. It specializes in Korean barbecue-inspired tacos filled with options like spicy chicken with gochujang sauce and pork marinated in a sweet and spicy chili sauce that is seared on a flat top before being loaded onto a flour tortilla. Our favorite proved to be the Choi-style option, which includes a layer of crispy cheese on the outside of the tortilla.

But after a two-year run, Taco Choi is closing on August 27. "Unfortunately, the restaurant industry is tough, and despite our best efforts, this will be our last couple weeks open," it shared in an Instagram post announcing the news.

During its final days, "stop by and ask for 'elote gratis' when our Venezuelan friend Dave is working, or 'IG/FB free street corn,' and we will happily give you a free street corn," it adds. "It's our way of saying thank you for being such an amazing community."
click to enlarge exterior of a building with a colorful mural
Three concepts will remain in business at Parkside Eatery.
Milander White
Parkside Eatery is also home to a full bar and three other concepts: Gina's Kitchen, a gluten-free and vegan bakery and bistro; the Lucky Bird, which dishes up chicken tenders and fried chicken sandwiches; and Gera Coffee & Ice Cream.

Other upcoming closures to have on your radar:
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
Contact: Molly Martin
All Drinks Are $5 at Lincoln's, a New Bar Hidden Downtown

Openings & Closings

All Drinks Are $5 at Lincoln's, a New Bar Hidden Downtown

By Molly Martin
Family Behind Red Square Bistro Opening Whit's End in Former Scott's Market Space

Openings & Closings

Family Behind Red Square Bistro Opening Whit's End in Former Scott's Market Space

By Kristin Pazulski
City Park Pizzeria Closing After Less Than Five Months in Business

Openings & Closings

City Park Pizzeria Closing After Less Than Five Months in Business

By Molly Martin
Crêpes 'n Crêpes Shutters Just Over a Year After Moving to Congress Park

Openings & Closings

Crêpes 'n Crêpes Shutters Just Over a Year After Moving to Congress Park

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation