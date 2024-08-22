One of Our Favorite Taco Spots Is Closing Soon

Last year, I ate dozens of tacos while doing research for our top ten taco list. After a whole lot of carne asada, carnitas and barbacoa, the offerings at Taco Choi proved to be a tasty departure from Denver's street taco-heavy scene.
The business started as a food truck and moved into the Parkside Eatery food hall at 14515 East Alameda Avenue in Aurora in August 2022. It specializes in Korean barbecue-inspired tacos filled with options like spicy chicken with gochujang sauce and pork marinated in a sweet and spicy chili sauce that is seared on a flat top before being loaded onto a flour tortilla. Our favorite proved to be the Choi-style option, which includes a layer of crispy cheese on the outside of the tortilla.
But after a two-year run, Taco Choi is closing on August 27. "Unfortunately, the restaurant industry is tough, and despite our best efforts, this will be our last couple weeks open," it shared in an Instagram post announcing the news.
During its final days, "stop by and ask for 'elote gratis' when our Venezuelan friend Dave is working, or 'IG/FB free street corn,' and we will happily give you a free street corn," it adds. "It's our way of saying thank you for being such an amazing community."
