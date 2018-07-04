Reader: We Don't Need More Fire...Happy 4th, Everyone!

Fireworks shows may have been cancelled across Colorado, but there are still plenty of ways to celebrate the Fourth of July. For starters, there's the annual Highland parade lining up right now outside Little Man Ice Cream, where activities — including a pie contest! — will continue through the day.

As for the lack of fireworks: Get over it, say readers.

Notes Naomi:

Certainly not worth crying about. We are incredibly fortunate and blessed to be able to live in this wonderful part of the world. It's okay if we have to take care of it by not indulging our human desires.

Adds Tarasa:

We would prefer nature stays intact over things that go boom momentary.

Says Summer:

It sucks, but it’s also just better not having a state that's mostly caught on fire.



Concludes Sher:

We DON'T need more fire!!

WE can all get over it and save our state!! It's up to us to take care of it!!

HAPPY 4TH, EVERYONE!!

Keep reading for more ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in metro Denver.

Westword file photo

"Thanks, Drought and Heat: All the Fourth of July Fireworks Cancellations to Date"





Miles Chrisinger

"Ten Things to Do for the Fourth of July in Denver"



EXPAND Strange Craft

"Beer Calendar: July 4, a Dog-Focused Brewery and Brewery Anniversaries"

While most firework displays outside of the metro area have been canceled, the shows will go on at many Denver locations. But after today, burn bans will really take effect.

And the burn bans won't just affect the Fourth of July festivities. With several wildfires burning, record temperatures and sparse rainfall, it's going to be a long, hot summer in Colorado. This past June was the second-hottest June on record.

What will you be doing on the Fourth? Post a comment or send a note to editorial@westword.com.