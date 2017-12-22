Five Things to Know About Powderhorn This Season

After a fall with disappointing snow, Powderhorn — on Western Colorado’s Grand Mesa, 45 minutes from Grand Junction — will finally open on Saturday, December 23. Here are five things you need to know about Powderhorn:

1. Tree skiers will love it here: Powderhorn is known for its gladed skiing amid aspen groves. The area called Sven’s Bend is the place to be.

2. Fuel up at any Shell gas station along the way for a buy one/get one lift-ticket deal at Powderhorn (details at skifreedeals.com).