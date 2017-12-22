Five Things to Know About Powderhorn This Season

After a fall with disappointing snow, Powderhorn — on Western Colorado’s Grand Mesa, 45 minutes from Grand Junction — will finally open on Saturday, December 23. Here are five things you need to know about Powderhorn:
1. Tree skiers will love it here: Powderhorn is known for its gladed skiing amid aspen groves. The area called Sven’s Bend is the place to be.
2. Fuel up at any Shell gas station along the way for a buy one/get one lift-ticket deal at Powderhorn (details at skifreedeals.com).
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
3. For the “earn your turns” set, Powderhorn allows uphill access for skinners, splitboarders, snowshoers and hikers on its Bill’s Run, Red Eye, Lower Greenhorn, Wonderbump, Lower Dude and Tenderfoot runs. Pick up a free uphill access pass at the ticket office, and stay on hiker’s right on the way up.
4. Doing it #vanlife style? Powderhorn allows overnight camping in its lower parking lots and provides portable toilets on the south side of the day lodge.
5. While there’s plenty of on-mountain lodging at the Slope Side Hotel and Goldenwoods Condominiums, you should stay at least one night at the Wine Country Inn in Palisade while you’re on the Western Slope. It’s about thirty minutes from Powderhorn and offers ski/stay packages starting at $225 per night that include two adult lift tickets, wine receptions and a full breakfast. There are twenty wineries in the area, as well as the Palisade Brewing Company and Peach Tree Distillers. Book at coloradowinecountryinn.com/ski-stay-package or call 970-464-5777 and use the discount code SKI at checkout.
POWDERHORN MOUNTAIN RESORT
powderhorn.com
970-268-5700
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!