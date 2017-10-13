Five Spooky Tours Through Colorado's Haunted History

Fridays that fall on the thirteenth day of the month seem fraught with supernatural menace. That's doubly true in October, when the upcoming Halloween holiday inspires a renewed interest in the macabre. Luckily for paranormally inclined history buffs, Colorado is replete with haunted spaces, from stately old homes to parks and cemeteries. Join a crew of skilled performers and historians as they bring the grisly stories behind these spooky spaces to life.

Cheesman Park Haunted Cemetery Tour

Friday, October 13, 6 to 8 p.m.

Cheesman Park Pavilion

Famously built over the hastily relocated Mount Prospect Cemetery, the ghastly history of Cheesman Park is an endless source of morbid fascination. The Magpie Paranormal Tour Agency is getting into the Friday the Thirteenth spirit with a walk through Cheesman Park's ghoulish history, including visits to a number of purportedly haunted historic homes. Gather with a gaggle of fellow history buffs at Cheesman Park's Neoclassical Pavilion at 6 p.m. — just in time for dusk — before departing on an informative amble through the park and the surrounding historic neighborhood. Tours are limited to thirty participants, so call 970-316-5828 to RSVP. Tickets cost $15 and cash is preferred. Visit Magpie Paranormal's Facebook page to learn more about this tour, as well as a host of other upcoming events.

Denver Free Walking Tours

Ghosts of Capitol Hill Walking Tour

Saturday, October 14, 8 to 10 p.m.

Cheesman Park, Morey Middle School

Central Denver is so dense with historic buildings, landmarks, and creepy tales that its neighborhoods can foster a number of ghost walks and haunted history tours. Among the finest is the Ghosts of Capitol Hill Walking Tour, a meander through the bustling historic district. Join the crew of fellow ghost hunters for an informative yet spine-tingling trek through this local hotbed of paranormal activity. Participants meet at the corner of 13th Avenue and Gilpin Street, near Cheesman Park, before concluding the two mile walk at Morey Middle School. Though the event is produced by Denver Free Walking Tours, individual admission costs $19 per person, or $16 per person in a special four pack deal. Visit Denver Free Walking Tours homepage to learn more. Space is limited, so don't hesitate. The Ghosts of Capitol Hill Walking Tour is not recommended for children under twelve years of age.

Haunts of Littleton

Saturday, October 21, 7 p.m.

Downtown Littleton Train Station

5777 South Prince Street

While Coloradans love themselves a good haunted history tour, they're not always ideal for younger residents. Luckily for families who don't want to miss out on the spooky spirit of the season, Haunts of Littleton offers a 45 minute tour of the downtown area's creepiest places fit for kids of all ages. Hosted by Boy Scout Troop 444, the tour combines a nice brisk stroll with a treasure trove of ghost stories inspired by some of the most outlandish characters from local history. The series begins on Saturday, October 21, with additional tours on October 27 and 28. Tickets are available for purchase on the night of the event. Find out more on the Haunts of Littleton homepage.

Molly Brown House Museum

Victorian Psychic Tea

Sunday, October 29, 1 to 3 p.m.

Molly Brown House Museum

Among Denver's most beloved historical personages, the "Unsinkable" Molly Brown was a truly singular character. Larger than life even decades after her passing, her legacy is kept alive at the Molly Brown House Museum. Always worth a visit, the stately old home is especially eventful during the Halloween season, with a number of Victorian-inspired plans throughout the month, such as the Psychic Tea on Sunday, October 29. Like many well-to-do socialites of her era, Brown often consulted physics and mediums for guidance from the beyond. Many speculate that her unique experience of survival rendered her especially attuned to the spirit world. Enjoy a fine assortment of Halloween goodies and tea-time treats, while a host of skilled local mediums attempt to help guests form connections with those that have crossed to the other side. Admission costs $24 to $26, via the Molly Brown House ticketing page. Act quickly; it's very nearly sold out. Need more spooky Victoriana? Check out the twenty fourth annual Victorian Horrors performances for a screaming good time.

Find out what haunts the Cliff House Lodge on the Morrison Ghosts and Legends Tour. Colorado Haunted History

Morrison Ghosts and Legends Tour

Tuesday, October 31, 7 p.m.

Colorado Haunted History

Bear Creek Avenue at South Park Avenue

Morrison is a perfectly charming town nestled into the nearby foothills, but the historic hamlet has a surprisingly dark past populated by outlandish characters such as the "Lecherous Indian Chief" and the "Hatchet Lady of Red Rocks." Kick off your Halloween night in the capable hands of one of Colorado Haunted History's expert guides, as you wind your way through Morrison's streets, past reportedly haunted buildings such as the Cliff House Lodge. Needless to say, guests should bundle up and wear comfortable walking shoes for this tour and all the others mentioned above. It's October in Colorado, after all. Visit the Colorado Haunted History homepage to buy tickets, $10 to $15, and find out more details about all the other walks Colorado Haunted History has planned —including a Murder, Mayhem, and Madness tour in Golden.

