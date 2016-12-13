Twelve Last-Minute Holiday Markets in Denver This Week

EXPAND Cozy up for a photo with Hipster Santa, and shop the Yore and Svper Ordinary holiday pop-ups — all at the Source. Jennifer Olsen Photography

Seriously: It’s time to wrap up that holiday shopping and put a bow on it. But you can still get it done conscientiously, mindfully and locally, thanks to these last-chance markets showcasing Colorado makers, artisans and artists.

Snap up some RinoMade merch at the RiNoMade Holiday Social. Plinth Gallery

RiNoMade Holiday Market and Social

RiNoMade Pop-Up Space

1315 26th Street

4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 14

The makers and artists of the RiNo Art District will show off their wares in keeping with the district's slogan that it's “Where Art Is Made.” The first-ever RinoMade Holiday Market is popping up in a vacant space next to First Draft on 26th between Larimer and Walnut streets on December 14. Partly an official launch for a district-wide RinoMade branding project, this market will overflow with variety: Just a few of the products available include signature, one-of-a-kind mini evening bags and wearables from Mona Lucero Design Studios, gorgeous journals and sketchbooks hand-bound by artisan Mary Jo Hamilton of Acorn Bookbinding, Colorado Crush memorabilia, and mugs and jugs emblazoned with the RiNo logo from Plinth Gallery. And there’s so much more. Admission is free, including sushi and sandwiches from Sushi-Rama and SK Provisions, and a cash bar will flow with cider from C Squared Ciders and beer from Black Shirt Brewing Co.

EXPAND Buy a Mona Lucero Baby Bag for your baby. Mona Lucero Design Studio

Mona Lucero Design Studio Open House

Bindery on Blake Studios, Suite 300

2901 Blake Street

Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, December 17

After RinoMade closes up shop, Mona Lucero welcomes shoppers to visit her studio/boutique at the Bindery on Blake, where you can shop her timelessly fashion-forward baby bags, handkerchief dresses, party gowns, stretchy shifts and elegantly hooded poncho tops. While you’re there, dress up using some Lucero-made props for a snapshot in the Fashion Photo Booth. Visit during open-house hours or by appointment.

Julie Graff, Vagabond Supply Company

Denver Punk Rock Flea Market: Holiday Edition

Glitter Dome

Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 17

$5 (kids under 12 free)

If you’ve just emerged from a round of smoky holiday parties and a long stretch of crowd-surfing in Denver’s music halls, you’re probably just waking up to the fact that you forgot to shop for all of your friends. Never fear — there’s a market for that. The Denver Punk Rock Flea Market is all about punk culture, with miles of vinyl records, leather bracelets, astronaut necklaces, vintage clothing, studded punk-wear for pets, patches and pins, comics, wooden casket boxes and more. Food trucks will be serving the hungry, and there will be a bar with holiday-themed cocktails. Don’t forget to get your de rigueur photo op with Punk Santa.

EXPAND Yore

Holiday Market by Yore

The Source

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, December 17 and 18

Longmont retailer Yore, which specializes in well-designed and longer-lasting practical home goods, from potato peelers to shaving brushes, brings along five more like-minded Boulder County vendors to the Source for a two-day holiday sale that will brim with good ideas and sensible stocking stuffers for modern homeowners. Along with Yore’s own pragmatic wares, you’ll find rustic wearables and pottery from Two Full Hands, essential oils by Rootfoot, food gift boxes from Colorado Crafted, letterpress cards from Brylo Studio and artisanal chocolate by Cokolada Mama. For a lark, take a moment away from the market and the hustle and bustle of the Source’s main floor, and head upstairs to the Jennifer Olson Photography studio, where you can get a portrait snapped with what might be Denver’s only Hipster Santa between noon and 5 p.m. both days. Pay $25 for a take-away digital image; $3 from each sale benefits Source-mate Slow Food Denver.

Crow Jane Jewelry

Colorado Makers Holiday Pop-Up

Svper Ordinary

Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, December 17

On Saturday only, Svper Ordinary will also offer a pop-up of its own at the Source, setting aside some space for Native Nectar Botanicals, Crow Jane Jewelry and Valentich Bags, another trio of local vendors. Make a day of it at the Source, with lunch at Acorn or Comida.

EXPAND Goldyn

Locals-Only Holiday Market

Goldyn

Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 17

Goldyn offers a last-chance holiday shop with a touch of class — and an all-Colorado lineup of vendors — that’s heavy on classic jewelry, casual chic, vintage and mindful beauty potions. Shop at your leisure while noshing on hors d’oeuvres and free beverages.

