The Most Popular Terms, Strains and Emojis on 4/20

Made in the shade at Civic Center Park on 4/20. Brandon Marshall

Blend, a group messaging app, reviewed the group chats of more than 300,000 millennial users on 4/20 to see what terms, emojis and strains were most popular on the holiday.

"Let's smoke" was twice as popular as any other term, and Blue Dream had almost double the mentions of any other strain. Here's the breakdown:

Created on InfoGram

Top Terms for "Smoking Weed"

"Let's smoke" — 44 percent

"Get lit" — 17 percent

"Blaze" — 14 percent

"Let's burn" — 10 percent

"Match" — 7 percent

"Blow tree" — 3 percent

"Burn tree" — 2 percent

"Trying to chief" — 2 percent

"Put one in the air" — 1 percent

Created on InfoGram

Most Used Emojis for the Munchies

Eggs — 27 percent

Pizza — 17 percent

Avocado — 16 percent

Popcorn — 12 percent

Fries — 9 percent

Burger — 8 percent

Ice cream — 5 percent

Chocolate — 4 percent

Lollypop — 2 percent

Created on InfoGram

Most Mentioned Strains

Blue Dream — 38 percent

GDP — 18 percent

Sour Diesel — 16 percent

Cookies — 11 percent

OG — 8 percent

Cheese — 4 percent

Blueberry — 3 percent

White Widow —1 percent

Green Crack — 1 percent

