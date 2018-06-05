Cheba Hut Colfax's Liquor License in Jeopardy for 4/20 Violations

Cheba Hut's location at 638 East Colfax Avenue may be in trouble with the City of Denver, thanks to several public pot-consumption violations on April 20. An order to show cause as to why the location should keep its liquor license was delivered to the restaurant's owners on Monday, June 4, according to the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses, with a revocation or suspension of that license both possible outcomes.

The disciplinary action stems from a 4/20 event during which approximately six people were cited for public cannabis consumption on Cheba Hut's patio by undercover Denver Police Department officers. Although Cheba Hut — a sandwich restaurant known for its pot-friendly puns on the menu — didn't promote the event as pot-friendly, the restaurant's owners still received a letter from Excise and Licenses on March 30 reiterating the laws banning public pot consumption and outlining the ramifications that Cheba Hut could face as a liquor licensee if it was found to have violated those laws.

To put events like Cheba Hut's to the test, Denver will send undercover police officers to see if security or management are allowing public consumption. Because Cheba Hut failed that test, its owners or legal representatives will have to explain why its location at 638 East Colfax Avenue should keep its liquor license at a hearing in August.