Eight Marijuana Bills Have Passed, Nine More Awaiting Action at the Legislature

The Colorado Legislature must finish the session by May 10, and nine marijuana-related bills proposed are still awaiting action, including a measure that would allow medical marijuana to be used for PTSD. But among the bills that have passed is one that would allow MMJ patents to use their medicine while out on bond. Here are the eight measures that have passed so far, and the ones still in the queue:

HB17-1221: Grey and Black Market Marijuana Enforcement Efforts

Sponsors: Representative Yeulin Willett, Senator Irene Aguilar, Representative Dan Pabon

Summary: The bill creates a grant program in the Department of Local Affairs to combat the black market in local jurisdictions. The program will award grants to local governments to reimburse them for training, education, law enforcement and prosecution costs associated with combating the marijuana black market.

Status: Passed on April 7.

SB17-178: Marijuana Use as a Condition of Bond

Sponsors: Senator Vickie Marble, Representative Jovan Melton

Summary: This bill will allow patients access to their medical marijuana while they await trial.

Status: Passed and signed by Governor John Hickenlooper on April 6.

SB17-015: Unlawful Marijuana Advertising

Sponsors: Senator Irene Aguilar, Representative Dan Pabon

Summary: The bill makes it a level 2 drug misdemeanor for a person not licensed to sell medical or retail marijuana to advertise for the sale of marijuana or marijuana concentrate.

Status: Passed.

HB17-1034: Medical Marijuana License Issues

Sponsors: Representative Dan Pabon, Senator Randy Baumgardner

Summary: This bill will allow a business with a medical marijuana license to move anywhere in Colorado, as long as the state and local jurisdiction aligns with the retail marijuana code.

Status: Passed.

SB17-090: Measuring Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol in Industrial Hemp

Sponsors: Senator Randy Baumgardner, Representative Diane Mitsch Bush

Summary: This bill requires the commissioner of agriculture to measure the level of THC in hemp.

Status: Passed.

HB17-1148: Registration of Industrial Hemp Cultivators

Sponsors: Representative Jeni Arndt, Senator John Cooke

Summary: In their application to the Colorado Department of Agriculture, anyone wishing to cultivate hemp will have an additional requirement of naming each officer, director, member, partner, or owner that has more than a 10 percent stake in the company.

Status: Passed and signed by the governor.

HB17-1197: Exclude Marijuana From Farm Products Definition

Sponsors: Representative Joann Ginal, Senator Don Coram

Summary: As indicated by the title of the bill, marijuana will be excluded from the definition of "farm products" under the Farm Products Act.

Status: Passed and signed by the governor.

SB17-109: Industrial Hemp Animal Feed

Sponsors: Senator Kerry Donovan, Representative Jeni Arndt

Summary: The bill creates a group to study the feasibility of including hemp products in animal feed.

Status: Passed and signed by the governor.

HB17-1220: Prevent Marijuana Diversion to Illegal Market

Sponsors: Representative KC Becker, Representative Cole Wist, Senator Rhonda Fields, Senator Bob Gardner Summary: The bill places a cap on the number of plants that can be possessed or grown on a residential property. Colorado has had one of the most relaxed home grow laws in the nation, allowing medical patients to grow up to 99 plants on a residential property. Governor Hickenlooper's office recommended legislation be introduced to limit that number and align more closely with the rules in other states.

Status: After passing the House on March 13, the bill moved on to by the Senate. After patients fought back against the twelve plant limit, lawmakers raised the proposed limit to sixteen. On March 31 the Senate voted unanimously to approve the legislation. Now the House must sign off on amendments.

SB17-017: Allow Medical Marijuana Use for Stress Disorders

Sponsors: Senator Irene Aguilar, Representative Jonathan Singer

Summary: Colorado has yet to consider PTSD a qualifying condition for medical marijuana, but this bill would change that. Patients suffering from the acute stress disorder would be able to access medical marijuana to treat their anxiety.

Status: The bill passed the Senate in March and has been under consideration by the House. There were no amendments added at the first reading in the House on April 3 and a second reading is scheduled for April 10.

SB17-184: Private Marijuana Clubs Open and Public Use

Sponsors: Senator Bob Gardner, Representative Dan Pabon

Summary: The bill authorizes 21+ marijuana clubs.

Status: The bill was heard in the House on April 7 and is scheduled for a second reading.

SB17-187: Residency Exemption Marijuana Education-Based Occupational License

Sponsors: Representative Joann Ginal, Senator Larry Crowder

Summary: This bill would allow out-of-state residents to apply for an occupational license to work at a marijuana business.

Status: On March 30, the House Committee on Business Affairs and Labor referred the bill to the Appropriations committee

SB17-192: Marijuana Business Efficiency Measures (marijuana delivery and product transfers)

Sponsors: Senator Tim Neville, Representative Jonathan Singer, Representative Jovan Melton

Summary: Under this measure, dispensaries could apply for an endorsement that would allow the store to make marijuana deliveries. If passed, endorsements for medical marijuana would begin January 2, 2018, and retail marijuana would begin January 2, 2019.

Status: The Senate Committee on Appropriations referred the bill to the Senate on April 6.

SB17-111: Medical Marijuana Inventory Shortfall Fixes

Sponsors: Senator Tim Neville, Representative Matt Gray, Dafna Michaelson Jenet

Summary: Under this proposal, medical marijuana centers could sell up to 50 percent of its yield, instead of the 30 percent currently allowed under the law.

Status: After being introduced in the House, the bill was assigned to the Finance Committee on March 24.

SB17-025: Marijuana Education Materials Resource Bank

Sponsors: Senator Randy Baumgardner, Senator Chris Holbert, Representative Jonathan Singer

Summary: Under this proposal, schools would have access to marijuana education materials to provide an age-appropriate curriculum on marijuana.

Status: The bill was introduced in the House and assigned to Public Health Care and Human Services on February 6.

SB17-117: Recognize Industrial Hemp Agricultural Product for Agricultural Water Right

Sponsors: Senator Don Coram, Representative Donald Valdez, Representative Marc Catlin

Summary: Under this proposal, a person with a water right may use the water for industrial hemp cultivation.

Status: After being introduced in the House, the bill was assigned to the Agriculture, Livestock and Natural Resources committee on March 23.

HB17-1203: Local Government Special Sales Tax on Retail Marijuana

Sponsors: Representative Steve Lebsock, Senator Larry Crowder, Senator Beth Martinez Humenik

Summary: This bill would authorize local municipalities to collect and enforce a special sales tax on retail marijuana.

Status: The measure was read on the Senate floor on April 7 and is awaiting a second reading. No amendments were added.

