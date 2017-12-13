State's New Monthly Pot Sales Numbers Show Interesting Trends

The Colorado Department of Revenue is going to start displaying legal cannabis sales-revenue data on its website dating back to 2014, when retail cannabis sales began. Previously, the DOR had included only monthly tax and license revenue reports.

With its earning power under a microscope since the debut of legal sales, pot and the money it brings in continue to make headlines. While anyone interested in learning the state's sales figures could calculate those numbers based on cannabis sales-tax rates and revenue data, the DOR's decision now makes checking in on Colorado's new economy much easier.

“We know this information is highly desired by the general public, media and researchers," DOR executive director Mike Hartman says in an announcement of the new system. "To that end, in our efforts to be as transparent as possible, we will now provide aggregate sales data. That, coupled with state tax revenue data already provided, will give an accurate picture of the financial footprint of this burgeoning industry.”