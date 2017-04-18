Create Your Own 4/20 Dinner at Home

Lindsey Bartlett

In Colorado, 4/20 is famous for large rallies, smoke-filled concerts and the best deals of the year at dispensaries. If you want to avoid the crowds, you can host your own 4/20 dinner— maybe a potluck? — as an alternative celebration. Here are five tips on how to do it:

Many Colorado dispensaries rely on Facebook to reach patients and customers with daily deals and special promotions. Lindsey Bartlett

1. Offer a Bud Bar

The most important part of a 4/20 dinner is often the marijuana itself. You should offer a wide array, and it's fun to pair some buds to the food you're serving: If you're looking for a sweet taste, for example, Strawberry Cough would work; for citrus, try Lemon Haze. Colorado dispensaries boast the widest selection in the nation, so you're sure to find something that'll be the perfect fit. If you're not quite sure what to get, check this list of our most popular strain reviews from last year.

EXPAND Jane West's bong is a beautiful cobalt blue Kate McKee Simmons

2. Pipes, Bongs, and Tasters

Every smoker should have at lest one piece at their disposal. Since cannabis culture is about sharing, display your favorite pieces and ask your guests to bring their own, to maximize the smoking pieces at your table.

Some cool new packaging from Olio. Olio on Instagram

3. Tasty Concentrates

In addition to offering plenty of ways to smoke, you're going to want to accommodate your guest's preferences.Concentrates outsold flower for the first time last year; even if your guests don't think they want concentrates, having some on hand will inspire them to try it.

PAX launches their new vaporizer: the Era. Kate McKee Simmons

4. Vapes

No lighter necessary. Vapes are a favorite for smoking on the go and with a variety of flavors and a high THC content, they're perfect for a backyard soiree. If you don't have one, PAX is running a promotion for 4/20, offering a PAX Era device for $4.20 (down from the normal retail price of $59.99) to consumers who bring in their used 510 batteries to be recycled. It'll be available at that price while supplies last. Participating dispensaries in Denver: Buddy Boy at 3814 Walnut Street, The Clinic at 2020 South Colorado Boulevard, LivWell at 342 South Broadway, and Medicine Man at 4750 Nome Street.

EXPAND In partnership with Stillwater, Mason Jar served THC-infused iced tea as guests arrived. Kate McKee Simmons

5. Remember the Non-smokers

Not everyone wants to smoke on 4/20, and that's okay: They can drink their THC. Several Colorado-based companies make great infused beverages. Stillwater has tea that's infused with 2.5 and 10 milligrams of THC, and Steepfuze makes CBD coffee that's absolutely delicious.

