Euflora Dispensary Owner Camping Outside City Building to Take 420 Rally Permit

Update: 5 p.m., Wednesday, October 25

Euflora owner Pepe Breton has announced a lawsuit against Civic Center Products, a company owned by 420 Rally permit-holder Santino Walter that helped produce the event. The lawsuit alleges that Civic Center Productions asked Breton and Euflora to loan $5,000 to pay 2Chainz to perform for the rally the day of the event. Breton says he and his Euflora will continue to camp out at the Parks and Recreation Building 24/7 even if the debt is paid. Walter could not be reached for comment at this time.

The owner of a Denver dispensary chain wants to be the new organizer of a 4/20 festival at Civic Center Park so bad that he's camping outside city buildings. Pepe Breton, co-founder of Euflora, wasn't very happy with how the last 420 Rally shaped out, so he and his employees will be sitting outside of the Denver Parks and Recreation building on Colfax Avenue – steps away from where the event is held – until November 1, the deadline to apply for the event permit.

Held on or around April 20 regularly since 1994, the 420 Rally has been organized by permit-holder Miguel Lopez since 2007. The rally has grown in attendance each year, with Lopez bringing in national weed-friendly music acts such as Lil' Wayne, Wiz Khalifa and 2Chainz to perform during the rally. However, the 2017 edition drew the ire of city officials and public alike, after photos and reports of long security lines, broken fences and overflowing trash cans during the event surfaced shortly after it ended.