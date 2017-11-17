420 Rally Organizers' Appeal Denied, Permitting for Event to Change Hands in 2018

Organizers of the annual 420 Rally in Civic Center Park heard today, November 17, that their appeal of violations cited by Denver Parks and Recreation after this year's event was denied. That means that permitting in the park for April 20, 2018, is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

"After a thorough review of [this year's 420] event, substantial violations of city requirements were found, including health standards, trash management, public safety and security," Parks and Rec wrote in a statement announcing today's decision. "DPR imposed a monetary penalty in the amount of $11,965, plus an additional $190 in damages, banned the event organizer from being granted any event permit for three years, and rescinded their Priority Event status."