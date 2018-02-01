Study: Denver No Longer a Weed Capital Once Rest of U.S. Legalizes

Denver's status as the country's legal cannabis capital is in jeopardy now that California has started recreational sales, but one study shows that the Mile high City wouldn't just take a step back if the rest of the world followed suit – it would become irrelevant. There are some questions about how the study's figures apply to Denver, though.

According to cannabis growing company Seedo, larger American cities such as New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and Phoenix would be poised to see the most tax revenue if the country legalized pot, while Denver would slip down to number twelve on that list. Seedo calculated the order by studying a city's estimated total consumption of cannabis per year and average price per gram of flower, and then applying the average tax rates of legal pot and cigarettes to those figures for comparison.

