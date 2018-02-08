Denver's First Pot Club Application Hearing Tomorrow

The Coffee Joint applied for Denver's first Cannabis Consumption Establishment license in December, with a goal of serving hot brews and even hotter nails and coils to people looking to vaporize their cannabis in a social setting. After a few months of getting their ducks in a row, the Coffee Joint applicants will be in front of a City of Denver hearing officer on Friday, February 9.

Headed by Rita Tsalyuk and Kirill Merkulov — who owns the 1136 Yuma dispensary with Tsalyuk's husband — the Coffee Joint is located at 1130 Yuma Court, right next to 1136 Yuma. The lounge is currently open for free cups of coffee and tours, but no pot-friendly activities are allowed.