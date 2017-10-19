Ask a Stoner: How Do I Find the Strongest Pot?

Dear Stoner: How can I easily request the highest-potency strains of product? I know concentrates are all strong, but which strains?

John M.

Dear John: Luckily for you, this is still a potency-driven industry. While many regular users in Colorado, including myself, have been clamoring for aromatic, delicious strains without such high THC content, our pleas have largely gone ignored. But that makes for an easy shopping experience on your first visit to a dispensary, because budtenders are trained to have their most potent products at the ready when asked for a suggestion.