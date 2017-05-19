Ten Marijuana Edibles for a Real Rocky Mountain High This Summer
|
Kate McKee Simmons
As spring heads into summer, there's nothing Coloradans love more than getting outside and exploring the great outdoors...sometimes with cannabis for a real Rocky Mountain high. It's illegal to smoke in federal parks, which is why edibles are an ideal item to pack. Whether you're heading to the mountains for the weekend or just hanging out in your back yard, here are ten of the best edibles to bite into this summer.
|
Blue Kudu
Blue Kudu's Alpine Glacier
Ready for a chill day by the pool? Cool off with Blue Kudu's mint dark chocolate bar.
|
DIXIE
Dixie Elixer Limited Edition Memorial Root Beer
As part of its Chill product line of cold beverages, Dixie is doing a limited edition Memorial Day Root Beer that supports veterans. For every drink you purchase, fifty cents will be donated to the Veterans Sportsman Alliance, which helps injured and disabled veterans explore nature and embark on outdoor adventures.
|
Dr. J
Dr. J's Raspberry Star Barz
Dr. J's Star Barz bars are offered all year around, but their seasonal flavor sounds delightful. The white chocolate and raspberry would be great shaved on top of ice cream or any other summer dessert.
|
The Green Solution
The Green Solution's NectarBee Icicle
The Green Solution produces its own line of edibles infused from its own flower. Everything is done in-house and the NectarBee Icicle should be a real summer treat.
|
incredibles
Incredibles Peach Dream
Using white chocolate, Incredibles adds peaches and cream to flavor this summery confection.
Read for five more summer edibles.
|
Julie's Natural Edibles
Julie's Natural Edibles Granola
For one of the most unique products on this list, Julie's Natural offers infused granola made from gluten-free rolled oats, dried fruits, seeds and nuts. The mix is infused with strain-specific cannabutter and maple syrup.
|
Mountain High Suckers
Mountain High Suckers
Comedian Josh Blue says Mountain High's suckers help with his cerebral palsy, and he's partnered with the Colorado company to produce a new line of suckers called Josh Blue's Dream. Those will be available later this summer; in the meantime, Mountain High Suckers has a variety of flavors that are great for patients with other medical conditions, or just people looking for a good night's sleep.
|
Remedy Plus
Remedy Plus Watermelon Rings
Among plenty of other medical products, many of which contain more than 300 milligrams, Remedy Plus creates watermelon rings that just remind us of childhood. Only better.
|
TinctureBelle
TinctureBelle's Dark Sunshine
TinctureBelle's Dark Sunshine is a citrus-flavored chocolate made with dark chocolate and orange zest. It's dairy-free and perfect for those cool summer nights.
|
Wana
Wana Peach Sour Gummies
Based off of its original Sour Gummies, Wana developed peach-flavored gummies that are ideal for a summer concert or as an afternoon snack in the park.
Get the Marijuana Newsletter
Stay informed of the latest marijuana news and views with updates about dispensaries, strains, products, changes to the law, and special offers in your area.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants
TicketsSun., Jun. 18, 1:10pm
-
Redlands
TicketsSun., Jun. 18, 7:00pm
-
Jay Phillips
TicketsSun., Jun. 18, 7:30pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
TicketsTue., Jun. 20, 6:40pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!