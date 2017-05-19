Ten Marijuana Edibles for a Real Rocky Mountain High This Summer

EXPAND Kate McKee Simmons

As spring heads into summer, there's nothing Coloradans love more than getting outside and exploring the great outdoors...sometimes with cannabis for a real Rocky Mountain high. It's illegal to smoke in federal parks, which is why edibles are an ideal item to pack. Whether you're heading to the mountains for the weekend or just hanging out in your back yard, here are ten of the best edibles to bite into this summer.

Blue Kudu

Blue Kudu's Alpine Glacier

Ready for a chill day by the pool? Cool off with Blue Kudu's mint dark chocolate bar.

DIXIE

Dixie Elixer Limited Edition Memorial Root Beer

As part of its Chill product line of cold beverages, Dixie is doing a limited edition Memorial Day Root Beer that supports veterans. For every drink you purchase, fifty cents will be donated to the Veterans Sportsman Alliance, which helps injured and disabled veterans explore nature and embark on outdoor adventures.

Dr. J

Dr. J's Raspberry Star Barz

Dr. J's Star Barz bars are offered all year around, but their seasonal flavor sounds delightful. The white chocolate and raspberry would be great shaved on top of ice cream or any other summer dessert.

The Green Solution

The Green Solution's NectarBee Icicle

The Green Solution produces its own line of edibles infused from its own flower. Everything is done in-house and the NectarBee Icicle should be a real summer treat.

incredibles

Incredibles Peach Dream

Using white chocolate, Incredibles adds peaches and cream to flavor this summery confection.

Julie's Natural Edibles

Julie's Natural Edibles Granola

For one of the most unique products on this list, Julie's Natural offers infused granola made from gluten-free rolled oats, dried fruits, seeds and nuts. The mix is infused with strain-specific cannabutter and maple syrup.

Mountain High Suckers

Mountain High Suckers

Comedian Josh Blue says Mountain High's suckers help with his cerebral palsy, and he's partnered with the Colorado company to produce a new line of suckers called Josh Blue's Dream. Those will be available later this summer; in the meantime, Mountain High Suckers has a variety of flavors that are great for patients with other medical conditions, or just people looking for a good night's sleep.

Remedy Plus

Remedy Plus Watermelon Rings

Among plenty of other medical products, many of which contain more than 300 milligrams, Remedy Plus creates watermelon rings that just remind us of childhood. Only better.

TinctureBelle

TinctureBelle's Dark Sunshine

TinctureBelle's Dark Sunshine is a citrus-flavored chocolate made with dark chocolate and orange zest. It's dairy-free and perfect for those cool summer nights.

Wana

Wana Peach Sour Gummies

Based off of its original Sour Gummies, Wana developed peach-flavored gummies that are ideal for a summer concert or as an afternoon snack in the park.

