Pot-Infused Popsicles Here to Cool You Down For July 4

Pot-Infused Popsicles Here to Cool You Down For July 4EXPAND
Courtesy of The Green Solution

Thomas Mitchell | July 2, 2018 | 8:09am
Whether its an Otter Pop, Firecracker or some gooey, generic frozen treat on two wooden sticks, nothing helps sweeten up a summer cookout quite like a popsicle. Thanks to The Green Solution, you can cool down and get high at the same time during your July 4 barbecue — because, America?

Every one of the dispensary's fifteen locations is now selling pot-infused freeze pops through its in-house extraction line, NectarBee. Available in grape and cherry flavors (sadly, no red, white and blue treats yet), the NectarBee Icicles are infused with cannabinoids from The Green Solution’s internal strains.

The line of edibles are available in ten-milligram doses, and will be sold for a penny on Wednesday, July 4, after the purchase of any other product. But if you're not trying to shop on a holiday, their regular $2.45 price tag isn't too bad, either.

Looking for something to pair with those icicles? Check out several pot-infused recipes from some of Denver's best chefs and mixologists here, including smoked cheddar, green chile and grits from chef Kevin Grossi or a canna-caramel apple mocktail by Top Shelf Budtending. And if you really want to go full-chubs on American fare (and have twelve hours to spare), serve up this pot-infused smoked brisket, courtesy of Rosenberg's Bagels and Delicatessen and NowThis.

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

