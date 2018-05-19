Research Initiative Wants 100,000 MMJ Patients for Project

To get around the guardrails surrounding marijuana research, Philadelphia's Thomas Jefferson University wants to create a network of 100,000 medical marijuana patients in order to collect definitive information about the plant. Founded "to advance scientific understanding of medical marijuana and its derivatives" by providing evidence-based resources for patients and caregivers, the new mmj.org initiative is working to build the world's largest database of patients.

Scientists hoping to research marijuana in a clinical setting currently have one option for specimens: the National Institute on Drug Abuse, which sources its marijuana plants from a single contractor at the University of Mississippi. Not only have those plants been criticized for their inferior quality, but the list of authorized marijuana research projects stuck using them is extremely short, with each requiring approval from the Drug Enforcement and Food and Drug administrations.

A school of fewer than 8,000 enrolled students, Thomas Jefferson opened its Lambert Center for the Study of Medicinal Cannabis and Hemp in 2016, after receiving a $3 million donation from Australian philanthropists Barry and Joy Lambert to be used for expanded research into medical marijuana and hemp and product development. Now, it wants patients from any of this country's 29 states that currently have medical marijuana programs to help.