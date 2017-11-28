Ask a Stoner: Visually Stimulating Movies For Stoners

Dear Stoner: What are some good visual movies to watch while stoned? I’m not talking about stoner hits — no How High or Half Baked, ya dig?

Darlene Darko

Dear Darlene: Increased movie snobbery and subsequently getting lost on the Netflix scroll is a dangerous side effect of smoking cannabis: I spent at least 45 minutes looking for a flick last night before turning off the TV and going to sleep. When I’m really in the mood for something visually stimulating after a sesh, though, I go with cartoons. Not Dreamworks or Pixar; adult cartoons with violence and drama.